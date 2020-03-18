The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority shared the following information with email subscribers today. What’s Up Newp thought it was relevant and important enough to reshare with our readers.

The ongoing Newport Pell Bridge Roadway Deck Rehabilitation Project will resume at the end of March with phase one kicking off a new season of improvements. This essential maintenance will extend the life of the bridge’s road deck and help keep the bridge safe for the more than 10 million vehicles that cross it each year. The deck project will continue throughout much of 2020, but here’s what you can expect during Phase One.



Phase One (rehabilitation of the eastbound travel lane into Newport) begins on March 23rd and ends in late May.

During weekday rush hours we will keep two lanes open in the direction of heaviest traffic (into Newport 6am– 9am; out of Newport 3pm–6pm), and one lane open in the opposite direction.

During non-rush hours, we will keep one lane open in each direction.

The speed limit will be reduced to 25 miles per hour during the project.

Travel will be prohibited for vehicles that exceed 8 feet 6 inches in width have a gross vehicle weight (GVW) in excess of 80,000 pounds



Visit ritba.org to learn more about this project, and to find real-time traffic updates.