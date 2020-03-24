What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

via RITBA

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) will temporarily modify the days and hours of operation of their E-ZPass call center due to COVID-19. Effective Tuesday, March 24, 2020, RITBA will change its call center hours to Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. RITBA will be closed and not answering calls on Saturdays until further notice. The RITBA call center is regularly open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 .a.m. to 1.p.m. The walk-in center will remain closed to the public until further notice.

RITBA takes the health and safety of its employees and customers seriously. RITBA has implemented enhanced, rigorous cleaning and protection measures in the RITBA offices and toll plaza. The modifications to the call center hours of operations will further limit the number of days and hours employees are in the office, respect the Governor’s social distancing guidelines, and will allow maintenance to clean more effectively.