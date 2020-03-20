What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has provided the following update regarding the Pell Bridge ramp realignment project.
Rhode Island Department of Transportation Notice of Availability Of the Environmental Assessment For the Reconstruction of The Pell Bridge approaches Newport, RI
Per 23 CFR 771.119(h), the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration, announces the release of the Environmental Assessment (EA) for public review for the Reconstruction of the Pell Bridge Approaches in Newport, Rhode Island. The purpose of the project is to improve traffic circulation, reduce queuing and improve safety; reconnect neighborhoods including improve vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle connectivity; and support economic development by maximizing land area available for redevelopment. The EA evaluates the environmental impacts, including the direct, indirect, and cumulative impacts of the NO Action alternative and the Proposed Action.
The EA is available for public inspection until April 18, 2020 and available online at www.pellbridge-ea.com and at the location listed below on the notice.
