The Rhode Island Foundation and United Way of Rhode Island announced today that they are offering local nonprofit organizations on the front-lines of COVID-19 response more than $4 million in aid through the COVID-19 Response Fund.

According to The Rhode Island Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund grants will be awarded to support nonprofit organizations providing direct assistance to Rhode Islanders with financial need or demonstrable hardship resulting from COVID-19 and not otherwise covered by other resources. This may include organizations that supply basic needs to Rhode Islanders, including but not limited to, food, relief from rent and other household expenses, and access to health care.

The grants will also be awarded to provide operating support to nonprofit organizations that are meeting community needs resulting from COVID-19 and are in financial distress. The program will not fund individuals, event sponsorships or capital projects.

The Foundation and United Way of Rhode Island have formed a joint grants-review team to review the initial crisis applications in real-time. Awards will be made quickly and on a rolling basis, beginning as early as next week.

Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund can be made with the Foundation at rifoundation.org/covid19response or to United Way of Rhode Island at www.uwri.org. Donations will be accepted as long as the need continues.