Rhode Island’s public schools will continue with distant learning through all of April, Governor Gina Raimono ordered Monday, citing the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The last time students were in school buildings in the state was Friday, March 13th. The Governor had first moved April’s scheduled Spring Vacation to March 16th thru 20th in order to get schools up to speed for distant learning. On March 18th, she announced that Monday, March 23rd through Friday April 3 would be distance learning weeks for all public schools in Rhode Island.

The extension follows updated guidance from the CDC and a White House announcement extending physical distancing guidelines until April 30th.

The announcement comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island climbed past 400, with 4 deaths.

During April, school buildings will continue to be closed to students, but school will be taking place remotely in homes across the state.

At the end of April, the Governor and Dr. Alexander-Scott will reevaluate the situation and make a new determination on whether distant learning will also take place during May.