The Rhode Island Judiciary announced Tuesday that Murray Judicial Complex (Newport County) and McGrath Judicial Complex (Washington County) will close on April 1st until further notice.

The Executive Orders states, “In response to Executive Order No. 2020-04, the number of hearings being heard judiciary-wide has been significantly reduced, as has the amount of foot traffic to each of the judicial buildings; this is especially true in the Newport and Washington County courthouses. As a result of the foregoing, and in an effort to conserve resources and critical supplies needed to combat the pandemic, the following order is hereby issued”.

Emergency and essential matters in Newport and Washington counties will be hard at the Noel Judicial Complex in Warwick until further notice.