The Rhode Island Judiciary announced Tuesday that Murray Judicial Complex (Newport County) and McGrath Judicial Complex (Washington County) will close on April 1st until further notice.
The Executive Orders states, “In response to Executive Order No. 2020-04, the number of hearings being heard judiciary-wide has been significantly reduced, as has the amount of foot traffic to each of the judicial buildings; this is especially true in the Newport and Washington County courthouses. As a result of the foregoing, and in an effort to conserve resources and critical supplies needed to combat the pandemic, the following order is hereby issued”.
Emergency and essential matters in Newport and Washington counties will be hard at the Noel Judicial Complex in Warwick until further notice.EO.2020.07.Closure-of-Newport-and-Washington-County
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport