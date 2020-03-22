What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

The Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles has announced an appointment only schedule starting tomorrow (Monday), with only its Cranston office at 600 New London Ave. open.

Paul Grimaldi, a spokesman for the department, said they will take no walk-ins, and reservations are full for tomorrow (Monday). He expects the policy to remain in effect for at least the week. To make a reservation, people should visit the DMV reservation portal at www.dmv.ri.gov/realid.

Grimaldi said the DMV expects reservation slots to be available later in the week at some point tomorrow (Monday).

He said AAA Northeast offices will be open for DMV transactions for AAA members only.

