The 2020 Rhode Island Air Show has been canceled due to concerns amid COVID-19.

The show as scheduled for June 20 – 21, 2020.

The Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show posted the following on their Facebook page today;

The Rhode Island National Guard (RING) announced today that due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Open House Air Show will not take place. The Guard canceled the event as a precautionary measure in the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Though the event was scheduled for June, Rhode Island leadership made the proactive decision to cancel the event and focus RING activities on protecting the health and safety of our fellow Americans. The Rhode Island National Guard is supporting our state and federal partners throughout the COVID-19 response.

Major General Christopher Callahan released the following statement regarding the decision:

“The cancelation of the 2020 RING Open House Air Show does not come without disappointment. The Open House Air Show is an opportunity to open our doors to the public and highlight the work our service men and women do to protect our state and nation each day. During this pandemic response, your Rhode Island National Guard has been mobilized to fight against the spread of the virus, training civilian medical personnel, staffing various call centers, distributing food and necessities to the most vulnerable, and performing a number of other critical functions. As such, our resources need to be acutely focused on the mitigation of the spread of this virus while remaining ready for our mission as the primary combat reserve of the Army and Air Force. We thank you for your continued support of our Rhode Island Soldiers and Airmen.”