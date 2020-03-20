What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page . You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

If you’ve been considering giving a dog, cat or other companion animal a “furever home” – now’s the time. The Potter League could use your help as as they cut back on hours and staffing amid the COVID-19 crisis. The Potter League is looking for volunteers for temporary fostering as well as regular adoptions. See a list below of available animals this week who need a foster or forever home.

As we face the impacts of the Coronavirus pandemic both globally and locally, it is critical that we all participate in…

A Note From What’s Up Newp

March 19th, 2020

If you can support a local business in this difficult time, it will help our entire community. Local business owners are the people who support our local charities and our local youth activities. They are the backbone of our local economy. We’re all in this together.

Be well,

What’s Up Newp Crew

COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info

LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates

LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures

COVID-19: Local and national resources

The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker

List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns

Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)

COVID-19: How WUN Can Help

Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers

Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners

What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform

Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.