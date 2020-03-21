What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Some hunters may soon be able to head to Middletown to hunt deer, fox, and coyote.

The Rhode Island National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex, a division of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, has released a draft hunting and fishing plan for public review and comment which would open up hunting and fishing opportunities at NWR sites across the state.

At Sachuest Point, NWR is proposing to:

Open limited deer hunting opportunities at Sachuest Point NWR to special user groups including: youth, veterans, hunters with disabilities, and women.

Fox and coyote hunting opportunities will be available during the deer hunting season at Sachuest Point NWR.

There is an information open house scheduled on April 16 from 6 pm – 8 pm at Sachuest Point Visitor Center, 769 Sachuest Point Road, Middletown. This is an opportunity to discuss the proposed changes and to answer your questions on the draft plans. Submit your comments to the refuge by email at rhodeislandcomplex@fws.gov or mail to: Rhode Island NWR Complex

50 Bend Road Charlestown, RI 02813.

Everything Rhode Island NWR Complex is proposing includes:

Expand opportunities for deer hunting and open migratory game bird hunting at Block Island NWR.

Expand deer hunting opportunities, and open wild turkey hunting opportunities on Ninigret NWR lands.

Open opportunities for deer, wild turkey, and migratory game bird hunting at John H. Chafee NWR. Additionally, open fishing opportunities in designated areas of John H. Chafee NWR.

Expand migratory game bird hunting opportunities at Trustom Pond NWR, and open archery deer and wild turkey hunting opportunities by refuge permit beginning in 2021.

Fox and coyote hunting opportunities will be available during the deer hunting season at Ninigret NWR, John H. Chafee NWR, Sachuest Point NWR, and Trustom Pond NWR.

Documents for review:

These documents will be available for a comment period from March 16th, 2020 until April 24th, 2020.

Rhode Island NWR Complex is seeking public review and comment on its proposed hunting and fishing opening. The public is invited to review the draft documents (link below) for our proposed hunting and fishing program, including the Draft Hunting and Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determinations, and Environmental Assessment.

Draft Hunting and Fishing Plan for Rhode Island NWR Complex with Compatibility Determination and Environmental Assessment

For more information, you can contact the refuge at (401) 364-9124 or email rhodeislandcomplex@fws.gov