Hogan Associates today announced the sale of 444 Purgatory Road in Middletown. The property closed for $3,600,000 on March 26, 2020 just 28 days after coming on the market, according to Hogan Associates.

Caroline Richards of Hogan Associates Real Estate knew immediately this was “the one” for her Buyer client, Tesa Van Munching.

The 5,200 square foot, 5-bedroom shingle-style Contemporary is Middletown’s highest home sale of the year. Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the Seller.

Hogan Associates says of the property, “Among the most astonishing features of this stunning contemporary are the 180-degree views from nearly every room. Norman Bird Sanctuary, Sachuest Point, the open Atlantic and Second Beach take center stage with a captivating stretch of sandy shoreline, pristine land, crashing surf and rocky outcroppings”.



A. Tesa Architecture designed the home to bring the outside in. Strategic sight lines frame incredible vistas of the ocean, beach, land and sky. Inside, the space is beautifully appointed with a comfortable, open flow from kitchen to dining to living areas. Two of the five bedrooms are on the first floor including a large master suite with tiled bath, walk-in closet and private deck. There are four and a half baths, an art studio, fitness room and an elevator serving all three floors.

The exceptional location and stunning architecture generated multiple offers right away. “I knew we would be amazed by this house, but it was even better than I had imagined,” commented buyer agent, Caroline Richards adding in a press release, “It was clear from the get-go my client was smitten. There was no time for hesitation. We were under agreement in 5 days.”



“Homes like this one, near beautiful beaches and scenic conservation areas have wide appeal,” said broker-owner, Matt Hadfield in the release, “They also tend to hold their value through good times and bad.“

