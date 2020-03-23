What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Earlier today, Governor Raimondo announced that she would be following the advice of the Board Of Elections and moving the presidential primary election from April 28th to June 2nd.

The decision comes after the Board of Elections requested that the election be moved, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the Board of Elections requested that the presidential primary election be postponed from April 28 to June 2 and that the election take place primarily by mail ballot. I am following the advice of the Board of Elections, and will sign an executive order to do this. — Gina Raimondo (@GovRaimondo) March 23, 2020

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea issued the following statement regarding that decision;

“I applaud Governor Raimondo’s efforts to protect the health of Rhode Island voters and election workers, and I thank her for her leadership during this challenging time.

A predominantly mail ballot election will ensure that all eligible Rhode Islanders can cast a ballot in a safe and secure manner while protecting the integrity of every vote. Our first step in the coming weeks will be to send all registered voters a mail ballot application with a postage-paid return envelope.

Any change to the date and format of the primary may prove confusing for voters. Last week, in my testimony to the Board of Elections, I recommended that the Board of Elections and I co-chair a diverse statewide task force that can help broker solutions ensuring we do not unintentionally disenfranchise any portion of our electorate.

My office will work proactively and collaboratively with the Board of Elections and local boards of canvassers to hold a fair and secure election on June 2″.