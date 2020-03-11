Every year we look forward to connecting with our animal loving supporters at the LoveBash for Animals, however given the growing concerns around COVID-19, and with recent recommendations made by Rhode Island Department of Health, the Potter League for Animals has made the difficult decision to postpone the LoveBash for Animals, which was scheduled for Friday March 20 at Wyndham Newport Hotel at the Atlantic Resort.



Our decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our supporters and community. We are especially concerned about those community members who may be most vulnerable and while not attending the event, may be exposed afterward unintentionally.



The animals at the Potter League depend on the support we garner from the event so we do plan on rescheduling for June 11, 2020 at the same venue in the hope that the danger from the virus will have subsided.



We thank everyone for their consideration and continued support.



If you have questions, please email us at development@potterleague.org.

