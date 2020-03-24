What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

The Town of Portsmouth announced today that is establishing a community emergency food bank to serve the needs of those affected by the COVID-19 situation.

The Food Bank is being established at the St. Barnabas Church Parish Center (1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth).

To establish the Food Bank, the Town is requesting that DONATIONS ONLY be accepted between 8 AM and 4 PM starting Wednesday March 25th through Monday March 30th. A schedule for continuing donations after March 30th will be sent out soon.

NON-Perishable, Non-Expired Food Items can be dropped off at the Parish Center (Church Lower Parking Lot).

Items needed are such as: Cereal, Pancake mix syrup, mac & cheese, peanut butter & Jelly, powdered milk, baked beans, canned fruit, pasta sauce, canned pasta, canned veggies, canned tuna & chicken, crackers, minute rice packets, canned soups, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and Grocery Gift cards.

According to the town, “this is just a call for donations. A plan for distribution to those is need will be sent out soon. Those people in immediate need of food can call 401-293-5565 or go to https://stbarnabasportsmouth.weconnect.com/contact“.

For more Information on the donation program contact Wendy Bulk (wbulk@portsmouthri.com, 401-787-0281)