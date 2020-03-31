The parents of a six-year-old in North Kingstown yesterday told What’s Up Rhode Island photographer Morgan Macia that their daughter wanted to make this sign and hang it out in front of their house to thank healthcare workers. 👏
Photos by Morgan Macia / Macia Photography for What’s Up Rhode Island.
What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way.
COVID-19: Live Blogs, Updates, & Info
LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates
LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
COVID-19: Local and national resources
The COVID19 Tracking Project: Live Tracker
Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
COVID-19: How WUN Can Help
Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport