The parents of a six-year-old in North Kingstown yesterday told What’s Up Rhode Island photographer Morgan Macia that their daughter wanted to make this sign and hang it out in front of their house to thank healthcare workers. 👏

Photos by Morgan Macia / Macia Photography for What’s Up Rhode Island.

