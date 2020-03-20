What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

What’s Up Newp is passing on the following information that the City of Newport has provided;

If you’re a parent of a Newport Public Schools student, please be sure to take note of the following important information:

Meals are also being offered through Grab & Go Bags every Monday – Friday at Pell Elementary School from 12 – 1 p.m. & at the Martin Luther King Center from 12 – 1:30 p.m.

Chromebooks are being distributed for students in Pell Elementary School and Thompson Middle School today and tomorrow, Friday, March 20th. Details on

which door to go to for your child’s grade level has been posted on the School Department’s mobile app.

Pell Elementary School students can pick up their laptops on: Thurs. from 12 – 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

TMS student laptops will be distributed on: Thurs. from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. & 3:30 – 6 p.m.; or Friday from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. & 1 – 4 p.m.

For more information on the School Department’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.NPSRI.net