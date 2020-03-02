This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Warren A. Karoli, 96, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and caregivers.

Warren was born on October 9, 1923, in Newport, RI to the late Edward H. and Edith M. Karoli. He was married to his adoring wife, Joan L. Karoli, for almost 60 years.

Warren attended Rogers High School, where he lettered in basketball and baseball, and graduated in 1941.

Following high school, he enlisted in the V5 Naval Aviation Cadet Program, and upon completion of flight training, he earned his commission as an Ensign and his Naval Aviator “wings-of-gold”. During World War II, Warren amassed significant flight time and carrier landings in SBD Dauntless dive-bombers, F6F Hellcat fighters, and F4U Corsair fighter-bombers. His assignment to Air Group 19 aboard the USS Hornet, based at Naval Air Station Maui, was the culmination of his time in the Navy.

After World War II, Warren began his career as a Lineman for New England Telephone and Telegraph Company. His 40 years as a Lineman spanned vast changes in communication technology, as well as company mergers. Warren retired from New York New England Exchange (NYNEX) in 1986.

Early in his retirement, Warren enjoyed golfing and traveling to Florida with his wife Joan. In his later years, he preferred the comfort of home and time spent with family and friends.

Warren was a lifelong, active member of the Episcopal Church, first at St. George’s in Newport, and more recently at St. Mary’s in Portsmouth. He was a charter member of Newport’s North End Club, having held various positions on the Board of Directors during his eighty-one plus years of membership, and he was a star shortstop for the Billy Bull Memorial baseball team in Newport’s historic Sunset League during the post-war years.

Warren is survived by his wife Joan, and his children: Donna E. Silveria and her husband Kenneth of Middletown, RI; Karen J. Cutting and her husband Scott of Naples, FL; and Eric E. Karoli and his wife Doreen of Portsmouth, RI. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandson.

He is preceded in death by his brothers; Edward M. Karoli and Alton R. Karoli.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 PM at the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway in Newport.

Funeral services will continue the following morning, Friday, March 6, at 9:00 AM from the funeral home with a church service at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Episcopal Churchyard.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Providence RI-MA Office, 222 Richmond St. Suite 204, Providence, RI 02903.

For more information and online condolences, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com.