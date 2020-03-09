Travis Swager, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 27th, 2020. Born on September 26th, 1973, a son of Sarah (Pastor) Swager and the late Larry Swager, he was a resident of Middletown, Rhode Island.

Travis managed and cooked at the Franklin Spa, alongside Rocky Botelho, in Newport, RI for 22 years. Travis had an extensive career in the food service industry. An avid guitar player, Travis’s love of music was well known by family and friends. Travis also dabbled in home brewing craft beer and wine. Travis always had a smile and a story for everyone he met. He was a staple figure at many Newport establishments.

Travis is survived by his sister Rebekah (Swager) Schlip of Middletown, RI; an awesome uncle to Jacob and William Schlip of Middletown, RI; his half-brother Larry Swager Jr. of Pennsylvania; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves many great friends. He is predeceased by his half-brother Donald Swager; his grandparents Emory and Leona Pastor and Samuel and Bernice Swager.

Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 at O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport from 3-6 pm. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at The Elks Lodge, 141 Pelham Street, Newport beginning at 4pm.