Thomas M. Wilson, 66, of Newport, RI passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Tom was born in Portsmouth, VA to Jacob and Elizabeth (Murphy) Wilson. He worked as a groundskeeper at the Navy Base, a cook at the 4th Street Diner and worked maintenance at the Newport Mall for several years.

Tom was a wonderful, caring guy who loved cars and had a great passion for his country and loved studying about WWII. Tom was a loving brother and uncle.

He is survived by his brothers, Leo and wife Lynn of Holbrook, MA, Joshua and wife Rosa of Watertown, MA, his sisters, Jane and husband Ralph, Jean Wilson, Theresa Wilson and Mary Wilson all of Newport, RI and sister-in-law Diane Wilson of Weymouth, MA. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jacob and Joseph Wilson.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 15 from 2-4 pm in the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring Street, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, March 16 at St. Mary’s Church, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Middletown Four Corners Cemetery, corner of Turner Rd & Wyatt Rd, Middletown.