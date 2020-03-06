via Memorial Funeral Home

Stephen Radall Roderick, of Newport, RI passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Newport Hospital.

Born in Newport, RI on February 27, 1945, he was the son of the late Edward Joseph and Hilda (Campos) Roderick.

Stephen was a graduate of Roger’s High School, class of 1963. After high school, he joined the Navy, and served as a Corpsman during the Vietnam War.

Mr. Roderick worked as a fund manager for Actor Equity-League Pension and Health Trust Funds for 18 years, retiring in 2005. Stephen was a proud and active member of Rhode Island Primetimers.

He is survived by his husband, Michael Flaherty of South Boston, MA, his sister, Judith Scolamari of Clifton Park, NY, and his brother, Russell Edward Roderick of Panama City, FL. He is also survived by his nieces, Laura Heppner and Mary Lou Taylor and nephew, Stephen Taylor. Great nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Jesse, Laurie, Alana, Chucky, Katie, Brian, Eddie, and Josh.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport. His funeral will be held immediately following calling hours, at 5:00pm, in the Memorial Funeral Home.

