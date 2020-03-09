via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Shirley (Spader) Katzman, 92, of Portsmouth, RI, died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by family, on the evening of Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Albert E. Katzman, to whom she was happily married for 63 years.

Born in Providence, RI, a daughter of the late Louis and Clara (Goodman) Spader, she was the sister of the late Fannie (Spader) Levin.

She leaves three children, Mark, Joan (Zenofsky) and Leonard, three grandchildren, Rachel, Lisa and Andrew, and two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Emily. She was the mother-in-law of Joel Zenofsky and Jhodi Redlich, and also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews.

An honors graduate of Hope High School in Providence, Shirley married her love, Al, in 1948. They started their lives together in Providence and moved to Aquidneck Island to raise their family.

After raising her children, Shirley built a career in the textiles field, first assisting in home fabric design sewing draperies. She became the general manager and buyer for Newport Fabrics a business she helped grow to five locations.

She was passionate about her children and education. She was active in the community and was a founding member of Temple Shalom in Middletown.

She was happiest when surrounded by her family. When once asked where her favorite place was, she replied, “Wherever my family is.” She was very loving and was very well loved.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hoffman Memorial Chapel at 11 Fowler Avenue, Newport, with burial to follow in Beth Olam Cemetery, Wyatt Road, Middletown.

Arrangements by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Shirley Katzman be made to

St. Clare – Newport, 309 Spring Street, Newport, RI 02840.