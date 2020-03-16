Ruth M. Burton, 91, of Portsmouth died in Newport on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Ruth was born in Newport on September 24, 1928. A graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in 1945, she received a Bachelor of Arts from Our Lady of the Elms College in 1949. Ruth was a schoolteacher in the Newport School Department before staying home to raise her family. She was very active as a volunteer at St. Barnabas Church and St. Vincent DePaul.

Ruth was predeceased by her husband James Burton and is survived by five children; Bill Burton (Dona) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Liz Soyka (Mike) of Barrington, Jim Burton (Melissa) of Middletown, John Burton, of Scituate, Mary Pierce (Jim) of Portsmouth, fourteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made in her name to St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth or Portsmouth Public Library, 2658 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871.