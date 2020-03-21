What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

via Memorial Funeral Home

Muriel J. Brennan, 96, of Portsmouth, passed away on March 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born on December 24, 1923, to William H. and Marguerite (Sweeney) Sullivan, she was the wife of the late Michael J. Brennan.

A native Newporter, Muriel was proud of her Irish heritage growing up in the fifth ward on Atlantic Street and raising her family on Narragansett Avenue. She graduated from Rogers High School. After high school, she went on to work at a number of local Newport businesses including Leys Century Store, Viking Associates, the Newport County Chamber of Commerce, Viking Tours and the Preservation Society of Newport. She always had a book in her hand and a basket of knitting next to her chair. She loved to spend time in her garden and enjoyed volunteering at Newport Hospital. She was a caring mother whose greatest love was to be surrounded by family and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves her sons Michael J. Brennan and wife Nancy of Portsmouth, Peter W. Brennan and wife Joyce of Portsmouth, and daughter Kathleen M. DelRoss and husband Ronald of Portsmouth, son-in-law Michael Tefft of South Carolina, 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large extended and loving family. She was predeceased by her daughter Maureen E. Tefft of South Carolina and her brother, William H. Sullivan Jr. of Newport.

The family thanks the staff of Brookdale Sakonnet Bay in Tiverton and Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice in Portsmouth for the warmhearted and loving care she received.

Funeral services will be private. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI 02871 or online at visitingnursehh.org