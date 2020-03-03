via Memorial Funeral Home.

Joseph Mathias, 93, of Portsmouth, passed away on March 1, 2020 at Silver Creek Manor in Bristol, RI surrounded by his children.

Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late John and Alexandria (Linhares) Mathias.

He was the devoted husband of the late Emily (Silvia) Mathias.

Joe graduated from Henry Lord High school in Fall River, and after high school joined the Marine Corps during WWII, serving in the Pacific Theater, and received the Purple Heart.

After returning from the Marine Corps, Joe went to work for Short Line Bus company, working there until retiring in 1989, retiring as a supervisor for bonanza bus lines.

He was a communicant of St. Barnabas Church and served on committees for the various festivals at church and was involved in getting the parish established. He was a member of the VFW, Seven Castles Club and the Portsmouth Senior Center. He loved gardening, and building bird houses.

Joseph is survived by his children; John Mathias and Sheryl Raposa of Fall River, MA, Veronica (Ronni) Probert and her husband Richard of Portsmouth, RI and Joseph Mathias Jr and his wife Kathie of Portsmouth, RI.

He was the grandfather of Matthew and Amanda Mathias, Christopher Mathias, Gregory and Amanda Probert, John Mathias and Joseph Mathias, as well as great-grandfather of Timothy and Alexa.

He was the brother of the late John Mathias, William Mathias, Mary Quintal, Gertrude Rezendes, Alice Duart, and Lillian Chaves.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 PM in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth, RI.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 9:00am in the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth.

Burial will be in Trinity Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 245 Waterman Street, #306, Providence, RI 02906