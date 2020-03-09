via Memorial Funeral Home.

Jack Pimental Jr., 84 of Sebastian, FL. peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020

Born May 5, 1935, a native of Portsmouth, RI, Jack was the oldest of six children to father Jack Pimental Sr. and mother Helen Minor. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Dorothy Dutra Pimental, children Michael Pimental; Patricia Cofield; Christopher Pimental; Holly McCully. Stepchildren Robert Trainor Jr., Karen Linhares; thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Jack is proceeded by his brother Edward Pimental and is also survived by his sisters Eileen Dallow; Janet Pimental; Eleanor Curry and Paula Haldeman.

Jack, an avid fisherman, proudly served his country in the United States Navy for four years during the Korean Conflict and then as a public servant in the United States Postal Service as the Assistant Post Master in Portsmouth, RI and the General Supervisor of the Fall River, Ma. area, until he retired in 1990.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Connors Funeral home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM, in the funeral home.

Burial to follow with Military Honors in Trinity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in the memory of Jack Pimental Jr. to the American Heart Association and the Wounded Warriors Family Support Organization

