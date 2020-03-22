via Memorial Funeral Home

Gunnar Bjornson, age 26, of Tiverton, Rhode Island and Tamarac, Florida passed away unexpectedly March 16, 2020, after losing a hard fought battle to addiction. Gunnar was born in Norwood, MA to Eric Bjornson and Alicia Mason Bjornson. He is survived by his beautiful daughter, Bella Bjornson, his partner, Colleen Sugalski, his parents, Eric and Alicia Bjornson, his sisters, Linnea and Anja Bjornson, grandmothers, Jacqueline Mason and Stephanie Bjornson, and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by Raymond and Eileen York, Dr. Francis C. Mason, and Clinton L. Bjornson.

Gunnar attended St. Philomena School, Tiverton High School, Lee Academy, and obtained a scholarship to The College of St. Rose in Albany, New York. He loved soccer, baseball, and snowboarding, but his heart remained on the basketball court. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he helped lead the Tiverton High School basketball team to the All-Division State Basketball Championship in 2011 with his Coach and mentor, Jerry Arcouette.

Gunnar spent his career dedicated to helping those who also struggled with addiction at Atlantic

Recovery in Davie, Florida.

He was known for his witty sense of humor, charismatic personality, and devilish good looks. Though he cherished the time spent with his family and friends, especially Alex Jarman, Ian Rudis, and Stephen Solway, the light of his life and apple of his eye was his beloved daughter Bella Michele Bjornson.

At this difficult time the current environment prevents visiting hours. A funeral and Christian burial will be held at a future date when it is healthy and safe for everyone. We encourage family and friends to reach out and show your support. Please call, write to them directly, or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guestbook. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gunnar’s memory can be made to https://herrenproject.org/donate-3/ .