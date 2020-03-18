Grace L. (Beattie) Delanoy, 61, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on March 13, 2020 at St. Anne’s Hospital after a long battle with cancer.

Grace was born in Newport, RI to the late Donald and Annabelle (Harvey) Beattie. She grew up in Middletown and completed both photography and cosmetology programs after high school. She was a daughter, a sister, a grandmother, and a mother, known for many things, especially her energetic “Go get ‘em” attitude. Grace was a talented woman with a heart of gold, who never hesitated to reach out and lend a helping hand.

Grace was a licensed cosmetologist who excelled in the glamour and beauty field for over twenty-five years. Professionally trained in New York City, she earned her degree in Fashion Design and Photography. She used her creative talents throughout her life as a photographer, hairdresser and makeup artist. She moved to Hawaii and worked as a professional makeup artist on the set of Magnum PI and for MTV. Upon returning to Rhode Island, she operated her own studios in Middletown and most recently in Bristol. Grace was always willing to share her talents, she especially enjoyed helping every year at the “Night to Remember” fashion show at Rosecliff. She was a member of the Portsmouth Arts Guild and was recently recognized with an award for her photography talents. Grace Louise’s sincerest wish was to create, to teach and to grow.

Grace was a part of the team at The Women and Infants Integrated Care Unit in Newport County. Taking part led her to believe that feeling good is a mindset and gave her faith that all diseases like cancer can be cured with a healing touch and caring hands.

Grace is survived by her daughter Monique De la Cruz and her fiancé David Tejeda of Portsmouth, her granddaughter Naveyah Marrocco, her longtime companion Ed Sokol and his grandchildren, Cameron, Lily, Mia, Michael, Cordelia, Kindsley and Emma of Middletown, her brother Donald Beattie and his wife Doreen of Middletown and her brother in law Ron Rodrigues. She also leaves her nieces and nephews Ashley and Ronnie, Donnie and Billy, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Gail Rodrigues.

A celebration of life will be scheduled in the spring.

To assist the family, donations may be made in her name to GoFundMe, https://www.gofundme.com/f/1xazf00co0