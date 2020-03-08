Francisco Sablan Salas, Jr., 73, of Newport, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Newport on June 20, 1946, to Francisco Sablan Salas, Sr. and Maria Lombard Salas.

He graduated High School from Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania and attended Rhode Island Junior College. He went onto Husson University in Bangor, Maine where he would meet his future wife, Sally Ann Manning. They moved back to Newport where he worked at, and eventually ran, Salas’ Dining Room with his family. Francisco, also known as Franic or Junior, had a passion for music. He was always listening to music. He also enjoyed going to live performances and playing the banjo. He was a big sports fan, always rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics. Franic’s favorite pastime though, was spending time with his family. He always had a smile on his face and a sarcastic joke to tell.

He was predeceased in death by his parents, his brother Jose, his wife Sally and brother-in-law, Fred Morey.

He leaves behind his brother Ricky Salas of New York, NY, children, Damion Salas, Tonya Mello and her husband Ben and Maren Salas, all of Newport, grandchildren, Luke and Haley Mello, and Harrison Salas. He will also be missed by his aunt, Dottie Farrell of Newport, sister-in-law, Nancy Morey of Maine, brother-in-law John Manning and his wife Linda of Maine, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.