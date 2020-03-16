Elaine Nunes Lewis, 84, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Elaine was a dedicated nurse, a surgical clinical instructor at Newport Hospital School of Nursing, an avid volunteer for the Visiting Nurse Association, and homemaker. She was married to the late Dr. George P. Lewis for 59 years.

Born on October 30, 1935, in Newport, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Medeiros) Nunes. The Medeiros and Nunes families immigrated to the United States from Faial and Sao Jorge in the Azores. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph L. Nunes, Jr., Mary Nunes Baker, Leonora I. Murphy and John F. Nunes.

She graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, R.I. and received her Bachelor of Science from Boston College School of Nursing. The family was stationed in Texas and Japan while her husband served in the United States Army, eventually settling in the Newport, Rhode Island area where they lived for over 50 years.

She is survived by her children – George of Colorado, Dianne (Jim) of Virginia, Maureen (Michael) of Rhode Island, Peter of Massachusetts, Suzanne (Todd) of Pennsylvania, Karen of Rhode Island, 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Virginia Donnelly Meeks, of Florida and Suzanne Nunes of Middletown, and many nieces and nephews.

Her greatest love was spending time with her late husband, her children, grandchildren, her great-granddaughter and the extended Nunes and Lewis families. Her door was always open to friends and family. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and for her selfless acts of kindness for family, friends and strangers. Elaine instilled the values of kindness and consideration in her family routinely sharing her words of wisdom.

Elaine enjoyed singing in the church choir, gardening, ballroom dancing, camping, and walking along Second Beach with her husband. Elaine and George enjoyed traveling widely, including visits to Portugal, England, Aruba, a family cruise to Alaska, as well as a cross country road trip to California with their 6 children. They cherished family gatherings, hosting annual summer clambakes and serving Manhattans.

The family thanks the staff at St. Elizabeth Manor in East Greenwich, the Grand Islander in Middletown and Hospice for the warm-hearted care she received. In honor of Elaine, the family kindly requests that people perform random acts of kindness to support our nurses and other health care professionals as they work around the clock going above and beyond.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, Rhode Island Chapter, P.O. Box 41659, Providence, RI 02940-1659.

A memorial service and celebration of Elaine’s life will be held in the coming months.