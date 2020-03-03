via Memorial Funeral Home.

Edmund J. Lopes, 94, of Newport, R.I., passed away peacefully at home on February 29, 2020.

Edmund was the son of the late Agostinho Lopes and Maria (Medeiros) Lopes. He was born in Arriffes, Sao Miguel, Azores on September 30, 1925. He came to the United States in April of 1931 at age 5, with his parents and siblings settling in Newport.

He was the husband of late Mary Elizabeth (Escobar) Lopes. They were married on April 7, 1947 in Jesus Saviour Church.

He leaves his son, Edmund J. Lopes Jr., of Newport, and sister Kathleen M. Reedenauer, and brother-in-law Paul Reedenauer of Middletown. He also leaves his very close Prima, Madalena Castro, who he referred to as his “Guardian Angel” who helped him tremendously over the last few years. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and godchildren. He was the brother of the late Hermina (Minnie) Medeiros and the late Roland A. Lopes.

He attended Newport schools and left Rogers High School to go into the service in 1943.

He was an Army Veteran of World War II, serving in the European Theatre. He landed on Omaha Beach a few days after D-Day for which he was awarded a Bronze Arrowhead. When the 28th Infantry Division came to France, he was assigned to them. He served as a “scout” in a rifle squad. He also participated in the famous parade down the Champ Elysees in the liberation of Paris on August 29, 1944. He served in four major campaigns: Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland and Central Europe. When he was wounded in the Hurtgen Forest, he was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, Presidential Unit Citation, Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Bronze Arrowhead with four Battle Stars on his campaign ribbon. In 2012 he was awarded the prestigious French Legion of Honor, the highest honor given by the French government for his service in the liberation of France. Established in1802 by Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion of Honor is exclusively awarded in cases of exemplary military and civilian service.

Upon his return home, he went to work for J.P. Santos Market, Aidinoff’s Liquor Store and then worked for the A and P Grocery Store, retiring 1987 after 34 years of service, retiring as meat department head.

He and his wife did many years of volunteer work at the James L. Maher Center and for Jesus Saviour Church.

He was a member of the Jesus Saviour Church, Holy Name Society, James L. Maher Center, 28th Infantry Division Heritage Association, 112th Infantry Regiment of the 28th Division, American Legion Post #7, and Veterans of Foreign War #4487 and #406.

The family extends its sincere gratitude to the CNA’s, nurses and staff of the Visiting Nurse Services and Hospice for the excellent end of life care he received.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 5, from 4:00 to 7:00PM at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI.

Funeral services will begin on Friday, March 6, at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway, Newport, RI, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held in Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Avenue, Newport, RI at 9:30 AM.

Burial with military honors will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Memorial donations can be made to Vasco Da Gama Portuguese and American Society, 15 Fenner Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.