via O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home

David Alfred Windley, 67, of Carey Street, Newport, RI, died unexpectantly on March 24, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence RI, surrounded by his wife and children.

Born in Newport, RI on January 16, 1953, he was the son of the late Daniel Church Windley and Alice Sands Windley. David graduated from Rogers High School in 1972 and was a self-employed as a master plumber and mechanical contractor his entire working career until his passing.

David was married to Cheryl D. Windley for 42 years. He is survived by his 3 beloved sons, Samuel Windley, Timothy Windley, Micah Windley and his adored daughter, Abigail Windley. He is also survived by his much loved grandson, Owen Windley. David also leaves behind 4 siblings, Daniel Windley Jr., Scott Windley, Winifred Augeri and Barbie Renee Green and several nieces and nephews.

- Advertisement -

David was a member and on the board of Portsmouth Camp Meeting in Portsmouth, RI and a member of the Evangelical Friends Church in Middletown, RI. For many years, he enjoyed coaching in Fifth Ward Little League and the Newport Recreation Department soccer and basketball leagues. He was even named Newport County Volunteer Coach of the Year. David also was assistant coach of wrestling at Rogers High School in Newport, RI for several years. David’s greatest passion was spending time with his family. He was an avid CB and Ham radio operator. He enjoyed repairing cars and other machinery.

A Celebration of Life will be shared with David’s family and friends at a later date.

Donations in David’s memory may be made to the Portsmouth Camp Meeting Association, c/o Treasurer Brian Maher, 7 Marin St, Newport, RI 02840.