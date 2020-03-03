via Memorial Funeral Home.

Cindy Corey, 44, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on February 29, 2020, at Newport Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Cindy was born June 24, 1975, in Newport, RI to the late Richard Corey and Marian Corey.

Cindy is survived by her mother Marian Corey of Middletown, RI and by her siblings; Robert Corey and his wife Karen, of Tiverton, RI, Linda Davis and her husband Peter, of Portsmouth, RI, Susan Ashook, Leo Morris, Trisha Corey, Sharon Baxter and Richard Joseph Corey, both of Illinois, and Charles McDonald of Florida. . She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father Richard Corey.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 3-7 pm at Memorial Funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport. A memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours at 7:00 pm in the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane Middletown, RI 02842.

