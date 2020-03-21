via Memorial Funeral Home

Carol A. Craft, age 80, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on March 19, 2020.

Carol was born in Newport, RI to Eugene and Susan Kardel. She married Paul Craft and lived in California raising their young family while he was stationed in the US Navy. In 1970, they returned to RI and have lived in Middletown ever since. Carol and Paul celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.

Carol is survived by her husband Paul Craft, USN (Ret), a son Gary Craft of Charleston, SC, and two daughters Deborah Craft of Middletown and Karen Corey of Tiverton, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She also leaves her brother Paul Kardel of Somerset, MA, and a sister Barbara Henriques of Middletown.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Eugene and Ed Kardel, Mary Herterick and Margaret Morris.

Funeral services will be private.