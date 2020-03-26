via Memorial Funeral Home

Ann Marie McCann, formerly of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence on March 24, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Edward P and Grace (McCurdy) Cox, and the beloved spouse of 53 years of the late William J. McCann.

Ann Marie graduated St. Xavier Academy, and was a proud and active alumna of the school. An accomplished violinist, she joined and performed with the RI Philharmonic Youth orchestra, and continued to play, teach and share her love of music throughout her life.

Ann Marie matriculated at Rhode Island College, earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in education, and embarked on a 30-year career as an elementary school teacher in Portsmouth. Over this time, “Mrs. McCann” nurtured, inspired, instructed and loved countless kindergarteners and first graders. She especially enjoyed sharing the wonders of nature with her students in her classroom, and she began every school year with the careful observation of a monarch caterpillar transforming into a butterfly.

Ann Marie was a devoted wife and delighted in her family. She leaves two children, William McCann and his wife Karen of Shirley, MA and Beth Burnett and her husband Robin of Bristol. She was the grandmother of Nora McCann, Niamh McCann and Eamon McCann, as well as sister of William Cox of Scottsdale, Arizona. She was preceded in death by brothers Edward and Donald Cox, and was a much-loved aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Despite serious health problems later in her life, she greeted every person with a smile and every day with gratitude. Ann Marie’s family is extremely grateful for the loving care she received from wonderful staff and aides while a resident at Tockwotton. Due to current circumstances, services will be private. A Memorial Mass and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated.