via Memorial Funeral Home

Alice Clark-Smith, 65, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Alice attended Middletown High School and graduated in 1973. She was a graduate of Katharine Gibbs and Rhode Island College. She enjoyed working as a CPA for many years.

Alice loved animals, especially her two cats. She was an avid reader, loved playing golf and traveling with her siblings. She especially enjoyed traveling to Italy with her good friend Carol.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Jean Clark of Middletown, RI and her husband, Allen Smith of Tiverton, RI. She is survived by her siblings, Mildred Silvia (Anthony) of Portsmouth, RI, Robert Clark (Maureen) of Bristol, RI, Janice Johnston of Middletown, RI and Patricia Clark of Portsmouth, RI. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and her four stepchildren.

Due to present circumstances there will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter League in her name.