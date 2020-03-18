Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!
All job opportunities are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted this week, March 15-18.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see included here? Email it to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Current Job Opportunities
- 7-Eleven – Store Employee
- Aldi – Seasonal Store Associate
- Applebee’s – Host
- Balfour Beatty Investments – Residential Maintenance Technician
- BankNewport – Mortgage Closing Specialist
- Bite Me Bait – Help Wanted
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Receiving Clerk Job
- Brahmin – Key Holder – Sales Associate
- Buddy By The Sea Team – Retail Sales Associate
- Classic Cruise of Newport – Ticket Booth Dock Staff
- EBCAP – Administrative Health Center Site Manager (EBCAP0676)
- Embrace Home Loans – Residential Loan Officer
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Goodstuff – Help Wanted
- Griswold’s Tavern – Bartender
- Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
- Hotel Viking – Front Desk Agent
- Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Customer Service
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Graphic Designer
- Langway Toyota of Newport – Part Time Receptionist
- Magellan Health – Pharmacy Intern
- Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Clerk
- Netsimco – Jr. Computer System Analyst
- O’Connor Design Build – Office Assistant
- Raytheon – Staff Scientist I – Computer Engineering
- Rite-Solutions – Project Control Analyst
- Safe Harbor Marina – Launch Driver / Maritime Operations
- Sheldon Fine Are Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
- Smart Real Estate Coach – Brand Manager
- Sodexo – General Manager 3 – Food
- Systems Resource Management – R-0023 Naval Logistician I
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
- Trinity Management – Leasing (Property) Manager
- US Department of Navy – IT SPECIALIST (DATAMGT)
- Wedding Florist – Freelance Floral Designer for Wedding Work
- Unknown – landscapers needed
- Unknown – Seeking a Journeyman Electrician
