Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!

All job opportunities are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted this week, March 15-18.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 7-Eleven – Store Employee
  2. Aldi – Seasonal Store Associate
  3. Applebee’s – Host
  4. Balfour Beatty Investments – Residential Maintenance Technician
  5. BankNewport – Mortgage Closing Specialist
  6. Bite Me Bait – Help Wanted
  7. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Receiving Clerk Job
  8. Brahmin – Key Holder – Sales Associate
  9. Buddy By The Sea Team – Retail Sales Associate
  10. Classic Cruise of Newport – Ticket Booth Dock Staff
  11. EBCAP – Administrative Health Center Site Manager (EBCAP0676)
  12. Embrace Home Loans – Residential Loan Officer
  13. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  14. Goodstuff – Help Wanted
  15. Griswold’s Tavern – Bartender
  16. Hooley/Resails – Retail Sales Associate
  17. Hotel Viking – Front Desk Agent
  18. Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Customer Service
  19. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Graphic Designer
  20. Langway Toyota of Newport – Part Time Receptionist
  21. Magellan Health – Pharmacy Intern
  22. Main Street Hospitality – Front Desk Clerk
  23. Netsimco – Jr. Computer System Analyst
  24. O’Connor Design Build – Office Assistant
  25. Raytheon – Staff Scientist I – Computer Engineering
  26. Rite-Solutions – Project Control Analyst
  27. Safe Harbor Marina – Launch Driver / Maritime Operations
  28. Sheldon Fine Are Gallery – Fine Art Sales Consultant
  29. Smart Real Estate Coach – Brand Manager
  30. Sodexo – General Manager 3 – Food
  31. Systems Resource Management – R-0023 Naval Logistician I
  32. The Home Depot – Cashier
  33. The TJX Companies – 70120-Merchandise Associate
  34. Trinity Management – Leasing (Property) Manager
  35. US Department of Navy – IT SPECIALIST (DATAMGT)
  36. Wedding Florist – Freelance Floral Designer for Wedding Work
  37. Unknown – landscapers needed
  38. Unknown – Seeking a Journeyman Electrician 

