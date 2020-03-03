Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!

All job opportunities are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted or confirmed available within the last seven days.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see included here? Email it to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Current Job Opportunities

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Dining Room Supervisor & Floor Sommelier
  2. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
  3. Advantage Solutions – Part Time Event Specialist
  4. All Saints STEAM Academy – Pre – K Classroom Assistant
  5. Amee Bay – Navigation Systems Maintenance Technician – 1140
  6. Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
  7. BankNewport – Retail Internship
  8. Binge BBQ – Counter Person
  9. BJ’s Wholesale Club – Recovery Clerk Job
  10. Bowen’s Wharf Company – Marketing, Communications and Events Manager
  11. Bowen’s Wharf Marina – Dock Hand
  12. Brahmin – Assistant Store Manager
  13. Carey, Richmond, & Viking Insurance – Account Manager – Commercial insurance
  14. Castle Hill Inn – Line Cook- Castle Hill Inn
  15. Chili’s – Host
  16. Classic Cruises – Deck Hand for Schooner Madeleine 
  17. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  18. Custom Computer Specialists – Support Technician
  19. Cromwell Growers – Plant Merchandiser
  20. CW Resources – Snow Laborer – Newport, RI
  21. D’angelos Sandwich Shop – Delivery Driver
  22. Diversified Care Care – Auto Detailer
  23. Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative
  24. EBCAP – Maintenance Person (EBCAP0697)
  25. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  26. Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Sitter
  27. Frazzleberries – Frazzleberries Newport Retail Team Member
  28. Grand Islander Center – Activity Assistant (Part Time)
  29. Griswold’s Tavern – Bartender (Apply Within)
  30. Gurney’s – Lead Front Desk Agent
  31. Hampton Inn & Suites – Breakfast Attendant
  32. Hanson Lawn Care & Landscaping – Landscape Foreman
  33. Howard Johnson Inn – Houseperson
  34. Interactions – Brand Ambassador Weekends
  35. J. Arthur & Co. – Telemarketing Sales Representative
  36. James L. Maher Center – 2nd Shift – DSP (Direct Support Professional)
  37. Jo’s American Bistro – Food Server
  38. Kaleidoscope Family Solutions – Community Support Worker
  39. Lang Pharma Nutrition – Key Account Coordinator
  40. Law Firm – Part-time Legal Assistant
  41. Living in Fulfilling Environments – 1st ,2nd and 3rd Shifts Available for Direct Support Staff
  42. Lockheed Martin Corporation – Engineering Technician II
  43. Looking Upwards – Assistant Director
  44. Lucia Restaurant –SERVER-WAITSTAFF
  45. Lucky Paws – Dog Walker / Pet Sitter
  46. Magellan Health – Customer Care Associate
  47. Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Server/ Wait staff
  48. Marriott International – Catering Sales Executive
  49. MIKEL – Tomahawk Weapon Control Systems (TWCS) Test and Evaluation (…
  50. Mirabelle Pictures – Administrative Assistant/Creative Assistant
  51. Mobilize – Kitchen Steward
  52. Motel 6 Newport – Motel Front Desk
  53. Navy Exchange Service Command – BARBER SUPERVISOR
  54. Netsimco – Jr. Computer System Analyst
  55. Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
  56. Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Manager in Training Program
  57. Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market 
  58. Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Insurance Specialist
  59. Owl’s Nest Resort & Golf Club – Banquet Manager
  60. Pace Organization of Rhode Island – Transport Driver (Seniors)
  61. Pelham Court Hotel – Front Desk Agent
  62. Pleasant Surprise – Retail Associate
  63. Point Pickup Technologies – Store to Home Grocery Delivery
  64. Ridgewells Catering – Corporate Catering at the 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship
  65. RITBA – Part Time IT Specialist
  66. Riverhead Building Supply – Gate Person
  67. RP Marzilli – Landscape Enhancement Crew Leader
  68. Safe Harbor Marina – Purchasing Assistant – Stockroom
  69. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  70. Shaner – Lobby Houseperson – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
  71. Shaw’s – Retail Clerk
  72. Sherwin-Williams – Sales Associate
  73. Silva, Thomas, Martland & Offenberg – Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
  74. Siren Marine – Marketing Coordinator
  75. Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
  76. Sodexo – Food Production Manager 2
  77. Solidifi – Account Specialist
  78. Speedway – Customer Service Representative/Cashier
  79. Spot On – Field Sales Representative
  80. Spouting Rock Beach Association – Server/Cocktail Server
  81. St. George’s School – Groundskeeper/Ice Center Maintenance (Tuesday – Saturday)
  82. Systems Resource Management – General Machine and Shop Worker
  83. The Bohlin – Banquet Manager – The Bohlin
  84. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
  85. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative – The Chanler at Cliff Walk
  86. The Home Depot – Cashier
  87. The Landscape Company – Landscape and Lawn Care Maintenance Professional
  88. The Mooring – Line Cook – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
  89. The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent
  90. The Preservation Society of Newport County – Associate Tour Guide
  91. The Vanderbilt – Housekeeper
  92. Thor Solutions – Program Assistant (NUWC)
  93. Tina Stephens – Retail Apparel Manager
  94. Travers – LOOKING FOR HVAC TECHNICIAN – Newport RI 
  95. U-Haul – Storage Facility Housekeeper
  96. US Department Of The Navy – MWR SALES ASSISTANT COFFEE
  97. Vacation Newport – Assistant Innkeeper
  98. World Class Ads – Intern Css Designer Position
  99. Unknown – Newport Resort Hiring maintenance, Sales Person, Front Desk.
  100. Unknown – Lead Carpenter -Carpenters Helper
  101. Unknown – Decorating Assistant – Temp position

Some job opportunities from last week may still be available, check them out here – Now Hiring: 105+ job opportunities in and around Newport

What’s Up Newp is free to read, and always will be, but we need your support to keep it that way. 

