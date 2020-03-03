Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now in and around Newport!
All job opportunities are within five miles of downtown Newport and have been posted or confirmed available within the last seven days.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see included here? Email it to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Current Job Opportunities
- 22 Bowen’s – Dining Room Supervisor & Floor Sommelier
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk Associate
- Advantage Solutions – Part Time Event Specialist
- All Saints STEAM Academy – Pre – K Classroom Assistant
- Amee Bay – Navigation Systems Maintenance Technician – 1140
- Americas Staffing Partner – Medical Clerk
- BankNewport – Retail Internship
- Binge BBQ – Counter Person
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – Recovery Clerk Job
- Bowen’s Wharf Company – Marketing, Communications and Events Manager
- Bowen’s Wharf Marina – Dock Hand
- Brahmin – Assistant Store Manager
- Carey, Richmond, & Viking Insurance – Account Manager – Commercial insurance
- Castle Hill Inn – Line Cook- Castle Hill Inn
- Chili’s – Host
- Classic Cruises – Deck Hand for Schooner Madeleine
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Custom Computer Specialists – Support Technician
- Cromwell Growers – Plant Merchandiser
- CW Resources – Snow Laborer – Newport, RI
- D’angelos Sandwich Shop – Delivery Driver
- Diversified Care Care – Auto Detailer
- Domino’s Pizza – Customer Service Representative
- EBCAP – Maintenance Person (EBCAP0697)
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- Furry Fellas – Newport RI Pet Sitter
- Frazzleberries – Frazzleberries Newport Retail Team Member
- Grand Islander Center – Activity Assistant (Part Time)
- Griswold’s Tavern – Bartender (Apply Within)
- Gurney’s – Lead Front Desk Agent
- Hampton Inn & Suites – Breakfast Attendant
- Hanson Lawn Care & Landscaping – Landscape Foreman
- Howard Johnson Inn – Houseperson
- Interactions – Brand Ambassador Weekends
- J. Arthur & Co. – Telemarketing Sales Representative
- James L. Maher Center – 2nd Shift – DSP (Direct Support Professional)
- Jo’s American Bistro – Food Server
- Kaleidoscope Family Solutions – Community Support Worker
- Lang Pharma Nutrition – Key Account Coordinator
- Law Firm – Part-time Legal Assistant
- Living in Fulfilling Environments – 1st ,2nd and 3rd Shifts Available for Direct Support Staff
- Lockheed Martin Corporation – Engineering Technician II
- Looking Upwards – Assistant Director
- Lucia Restaurant –SERVER-WAITSTAFF
- Lucky Paws – Dog Walker / Pet Sitter
- Magellan Health – Customer Care Associate
- Mamma Luisa Restaurant – Server/ Wait staff
- Marriott International – Catering Sales Executive
- MIKEL – Tomahawk Weapon Control Systems (TWCS) Test and Evaluation (…
- Mirabelle Pictures – Administrative Assistant/Creative Assistant
- Mobilize – Kitchen Steward
- Motel 6 Newport – Motel Front Desk
- Navy Exchange Service Command – BARBER SUPERVISOR
- Netsimco – Jr. Computer System Analyst
- Newport Creamery – Restaurant Server
- Newport Hotel Group – Hotel Manager in Training Program
- Newport Lobster Shack – Now Hiring at Live Seafood Market
- Newport Pediatric Dentistry – Insurance Specialist
- Owl’s Nest Resort & Golf Club – Banquet Manager
- Pace Organization of Rhode Island – Transport Driver (Seniors)
- Pelham Court Hotel – Front Desk Agent
- Pleasant Surprise – Retail Associate
- Point Pickup Technologies – Store to Home Grocery Delivery
- Ridgewells Catering – Corporate Catering at the 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship
- RITBA – Part Time IT Specialist
- Riverhead Building Supply – Gate Person
- RP Marzilli – Landscape Enhancement Crew Leader
- Safe Harbor Marina – Purchasing Assistant – Stockroom
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Shaner – Lobby Houseperson – The Newport Harbor Hotel and Marina
- Shaw’s – Retail Clerk
- Sherwin-Williams – Sales Associate
- Silva, Thomas, Martland & Offenberg – Receptionist/Administrative Assistant
- Siren Marine – Marketing Coordinator
- Slim Possible – Smoothie Barista/ Health Coach
- Sodexo – Food Production Manager 2
- Solidifi – Account Specialist
- Speedway – Customer Service Representative/Cashier
- Spot On – Field Sales Representative
- Spouting Rock Beach Association – Server/Cocktail Server
- St. George’s School – Groundskeeper/Ice Center Maintenance (Tuesday – Saturday)
- Systems Resource Management – General Machine and Shop Worker
- The Bohlin – Banquet Manager – The Bohlin
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Guest Services Representative – The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- The Home Depot – Cashier
- The Landscape Company – Landscape and Lawn Care Maintenance Professional
- The Mooring – Line Cook – The Mooring Seafood Kitchen & Bar
- The Newport Experience – Front Desk Agent
- The Preservation Society of Newport County – Associate Tour Guide
- The Vanderbilt – Housekeeper
- Thor Solutions – Program Assistant (NUWC)
- Tina Stephens – Retail Apparel Manager
- Travers – LOOKING FOR HVAC TECHNICIAN – Newport RI
- U-Haul – Storage Facility Housekeeper
- US Department Of The Navy – MWR SALES ASSISTANT COFFEE
- Vacation Newport – Assistant Innkeeper
- World Class Ads – Intern Css Designer Position
- Unknown – Newport Resort Hiring maintenance, Sales Person, Front Desk.
- Unknown – Lead Carpenter -Carpenters Helper
- Unknown – Decorating Assistant – Temp position
Some job opportunities from last week may still be available, check them out here – Now Hiring: 105+ job opportunities in and around Newport