Help Newport create a North End urban plan! Join NBBJ, the consultant for the City, to review their work thus far, and refine it for their final products.

Event Details

This forum is open to the public and will be held on Wednesday, March 18th from 5 pm to 7 pm at Innovate Newport. Light refreshments will be served.

“Our consultant team has moved from listening to drafting, and we want your input on decisions to be made. This open house will showcase draft work from the consultant team for community review. There will be five stations, each featuring key decisions for one of our themes: equity, opportunity, connectivity, resiliency, and quality.

If you cannot join us the evening of 3/18, please consider visiting our drop-in center, open 10am—4pm both Wednesday March 18th and Thursday March 19th at Innovate Newport in room 307″.

RSVP and more information available here.

Join Us: This story is made possible by the support of our advertisers and What’s Up Newp Members. If you’d like to support more reporting, photography, and storytelling like this, become a What’ Up Newp Supporter

Drop-In Center & Feedback

NBBJ will also host Drop-in Center hours from 10 am—4 pm on both Wednesday, March 18th and Thursday, March 19th.

In the meantime, Newporters can give their perspective on our online comment portal.