The North End Urban Plan Project Team has shared the following;
Dear Newporters,
Thank you for your patience and flexibility as due to concerns over the corona virus outbreak, we have moved North End Urban Plan activities online.
You can now visit https://courb.co/northend to review and refine the project team’s draft materials. We urge you to share that link widely with your friends, family, and colleagues, so that we can gather as much feedback from Newporters as possible.
The City of Newport is closely monitoring the corona virus situation and, if possible, will schedule a second in-person Public Forum when it is deemed safe for the community to do so. However, please note that the survey available at the link above may be the last opportunity for public input into the plan.
If it is not possible to schedule a second in-person public forum, an end date for responses to this survey will be emailed to the project contact list, in order to give the project team enough time to process and incorporate the community’s perspectives into the final plan.
Thank you very much for your patience and understanding as we prioritize public health. If you have any questions, please direct them to John Harlow at <johnharlow7@gmail.com>.
Best,
The North End Urban Plan Project Team
