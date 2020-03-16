In light of coronavirus developments, Norman Bird Sanctuary announced on Monday that their 7 miles of hiking trails will remain open to the public with a modified check-in process.

The nonprofit wildlife sanctuary in Middletown is committed to providing the community with opportunities to spend time outside in nature. To reduce person-to-person contact, Norman Bird Sanctuary is asking all guests to buy their trail passes online or by phone before hiking. Guests can also pay cash for passes using the donation box provided outside the main entrance of the NBS Welcome Center.

The hiking trails are open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. The buildings, including public restrooms, are closed to the public. If you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick, please follow the CDC recommendation to remain home.

Trail passes and memberships can be purchased by calling the Welcome Center at (401) 846-2577 or via the NBS website at NormanBirdSanctuary.org. Should you need assistance or guidance, NBS staff are available by calling the Welcome Center at (401) 846-2577.

Registrants for upcoming Norman Bird Sanctuary programs or events will be notified directly regarding postponement dates and further information.

Norman Bird Sanctuary looks forward to resuming all programs and activities once it is determined safe to do so. The Sanctuary is Aquidneck Island’s largest, contiguous protected open space; NBS is dedicated to providing the community with access to those 325 acres. Please support Norman Bird Sanctuary’s mission to protect and preserve your connection to nature at normanbirdsanctuary.org/support.

