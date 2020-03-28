We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates. To help support our coverage, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter.







Governor Raimondo announced today several new executive orders include an order that all non-essential retail businesses must close starting on Monday, until April 13.

The Governors says that his does not apply to manufacturing or other industries and that authorities will be doing doing spot checks on manufacturers, retailers, etc.

In accordance with Governor Raimondo’s executive order, the Department of Business Regulation is providing the following list of critical and non-critical retail businesses. For questions on these guidelines, submit your questions online to the Department of Business Regulation using the web form available at https://dbr.ri.gov/critical/. You may also call the Department of Business Regulation at 401-889-5550.

Critical retail businesses include:

Food and beverage stores (e.g. supermarkets; liquor, specialty food, bodega and convenience stores; farmers’ markets; food banks and pantries)

Pharmacies and medical supply stores, compassion centers

Pet supply stores

Printing shops, mail and delivery stores and operations, office supply

Gas stations

Laundromats

Electronics and telecommunications stores

Industrial, construction, agricultural/seafood equipment and supply stores, hardware stores, general power equipment

Funeral homes

Auto repair and supply

Banks and credit unions

Firearms stores

Healthcare and public safety professional uniform stores

And other stores and businesses identified as critical by the Department of Business Regulation.

Non-critical retail businesses include:

Arts & crafts stores

Florists

Furniture stores (by appointment only)

Car and other motor vehicle dealerships (except for auto repair and by appointment only)

Music stores

Billiard stores

Sporting goods stores

Home furnishings stores

Lawn/garden supply stores (note that agricultural/seafood supply would be allowed to be open)

Book stores

Departments stores

Gift stores

Beauty supply stores

Second-hand/consignment stores

Shoe stores

Clothing stores

Jewelry stores

Additional guidance:

Restaurants and bars may continue to operate only for pickup, drive-through, and delivery as per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-04.

All critical retail employers are required to implement social distancing and to work from home to the extent possible.

Financial services offered by pawn shops and payday lenders would be allowed to continue. In-person retail at pawn shops would be considered non-critical and closed.

For stores that are mixed retail and service, general retail with customers coming in and out of your store is not permitted.

For non-critical retail stores, although in-person retail sales are not allowed, retailers may continue to receive and ship orders made by phone or online

Other executive orders from the Governor today included;

Stay at home issued for all people in Rhode Island, in place from right now until April 13.

• You can go to work and the grocery store.

• If you are sick, you need to stay home.

All gatherings of more than 5 people banned. Everywhere. Outside as well as inside. Conference table and kitchen tables. Try to make it the same 5 people.

Domestic travel – any person coming to Rhode Island by any mode of transportation for any non-work-related person is directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. This doesn’t apply to healthcare, public health, or public safety workers.

Realtors and hotel operators (including AirBnB) must include new requirements for out-of-state renters, who must self-quarantine.

Commuters – if you are able to work from home, you must work from home. If you have to go to work, but when you come home, you are self-quarantined in your house.





