Governor Raimondo announced today several new executive orders include an order that all non-essential retail businesses must close starting on Monday, until April 13.
The Governors says that his does not apply to manufacturing or other industries and that authorities will be doing doing spot checks on manufacturers, retailers, etc.
In accordance with Governor Raimondo’s executive order, the Department of Business Regulation is providing the following list of critical and non-critical retail businesses. For questions on these guidelines, submit your questions online to the Department of Business Regulation using the web form available at https://dbr.ri.gov/critical/. You may also call the Department of Business Regulation at 401-889-5550.
Critical retail businesses include:
Food and beverage stores (e.g. supermarkets; liquor, specialty food, bodega and convenience stores; farmers’ markets; food banks and pantries)
Pharmacies and medical supply stores, compassion centers
Pet supply stores
Printing shops, mail and delivery stores and operations, office supply
Gas stations
Laundromats
Electronics and telecommunications stores
Industrial, construction, agricultural/seafood equipment and supply stores, hardware stores, general power equipment
Funeral homes
Auto repair and supply
Banks and credit unions
Firearms stores
Healthcare and public safety professional uniform stores
And other stores and businesses identified as critical by the Department of Business Regulation.
Non-critical retail businesses include:
Arts & crafts stores
Florists
Furniture stores (by appointment only)
Car and other motor vehicle dealerships (except for auto repair and by appointment only)
Music stores
Billiard stores
Sporting goods stores
Home furnishings stores
Lawn/garden supply stores (note that agricultural/seafood supply would be allowed to be open)
Book stores
Departments stores
Gift stores
Beauty supply stores
Second-hand/consignment stores
Shoe stores
Clothing stores
Jewelry stores
Additional guidance:
Restaurants and bars may continue to operate only for pickup, drive-through, and delivery as per the Governor’s Executive Order 20-04.
All critical retail employers are required to implement social distancing and to work from home to the extent possible.
Financial services offered by pawn shops and payday lenders would be allowed to continue. In-person retail at pawn shops would be considered non-critical and closed.
For stores that are mixed retail and service, general retail with customers coming in and out of your store is not permitted.
For non-critical retail stores, although in-person retail sales are not allowed, retailers may continue to receive and ship orders made by phone or online
Other executive orders from the Governor today included;
Stay at home issued for all people in Rhode Island, in place from right now until April 13.
• You can go to work and the grocery store.
• If you are sick, you need to stay home.
All gatherings of more than 5 people banned. Everywhere. Outside as well as inside. Conference table and kitchen tables. Try to make it the same 5 people.
Domestic travel – any person coming to Rhode Island by any mode of transportation for any non-work-related person is directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. This doesn’t apply to healthcare, public health, or public safety workers.
Realtors and hotel operators (including AirBnB) must include new requirements for out-of-state renters, who must self-quarantine.
Commuters – if you are able to work from home, you must work from home. If you have to go to work, but when you come home, you are self-quarantined in your house.
