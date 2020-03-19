What’s Up Newp is posting regular updates on the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Newport County and Rhode Island on this page. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus. If you have any questions, thoughts or updates on how your community is responding to COVID-19, contact us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

This Coronavirus crisis has led to numerous cancellations and postponed openings for many of the city’s major attractions. The many Newport Tour Guides and Greeters are on hiatus as we wait out the Coronavirus. Many other changes are undoubtedly on the horizon as we soldier on, day by day, through this untimely event. A few of the many cancellations and schedule changes are below.

The Preservation Society of Newport County has closed all its properties through the end of March, and perhaps longer, depending on the future of the virus.

has closed all its properties through the end of March, and perhaps longer, depending on the future of the virus. Special open days have been cancelled at The Museum of Newport Irish History.

Newport History Tours have been suspended for the time being and the Museum of Newport History and Shop is closed.

have been suspended for the time being and the is closed. The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) and partners’ cancelled their 35th Annual Historic Preservation Conference, scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020. It has been re-scheduled for April 2021.

Do not give up. We’ll get through this. All things must pass.

Take this down time to plan for bigger and better as we rise out of this crisis, wiser and stronger.

Meanwhile, continue to check for openings and available services at our local restaurants and historical sites on the city’s visitor site at discovernewport.org, with daily updates on whatsupnewp.com.



You can check out further details in the listings below.

STAY TUNED FOR UPDATES ON THESE UPCOMING EVENTS (Subject to Change)



▪ APRIL 24 – MAY 3, 2020 ▪ 7TH ANNUAL NEWPORT DAFFODIL DAYS FESTIVAL ▪ FEATURING 1.2 MILLION BLOOMS

▪ APRIL 24, 2020 ▪ RHODE ISLAND ARBOR DAY 2020 ▪ A CELEBRATION OF OUR TREES

▪ JUNE 15, 2020 ▪ “FOUR FAITHS TOUR” BEGINS FOR THE SUMMER ▪ [SEE: 4FAITHS.ORG]

▪ JUNE 24-28, 2020 – U.S. SENIOR OPEN AT THE NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB – TICKETS ON SALE NOW

▪ NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW! ▪ FESTIVAL DATES: AUGUST 7-9, 2020

Check out the upcoming 2020 events at the end of this column.

Tickets, fees, and addresses are detailed in the following listings for the above events.

OPERATING SCHEDULES UPDATES

▪ Preservation Society of Newport County Mansions are closed through the end of March, perhaps longer.

▪ The National Museum of American Illustration (492 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) is closed for renovations, now

through April 2020. Re-opening date TBA.

▪ Rough Point is closed for the season, re-opening TBA.



TOUR GUIDES TIP OF THE WEEK ▪ BODY LANGUAGE



Without speaking, you are telling your guests what you think and how you are feeling. Your body language is a big give-away. How you stand, where you hold your hands, the type and size of smile you have on your face, and fifty other subtle movements and tics send out a silent stream of information about your mood and attitude.



So, what are the rules?

There are no rules, but there are practical and best practice guidelines.



Here are five to remember: 1) Stand up straight. 2) Hold hands down at your sides and keep them out of your pockets. Hands in pockets send a message of “bored,” “tired,” and “lazy.” Your hands should always be ready to help, not hidden in your pockets. 3) Your face should have a relaxed, peaceful smile – mouth closed; teeth hidden. 4) Eyes should be open and alert. Look your guests in their eyes. 5) If you are sitting, always stand to greet guests and engage in conversation.



BOTTOM LINE: With a little thinking, you can use your body language to send out positive messages.

Each week in this column we share tips and strategies for planning,

marketing, and providing quality guest services.

please send it along to kennethproudfoot@hotmail.com.

We’ll share it with all our readers. And you. Thanks!



Preservation & Heritage Tourism



Old places

have soul.



-Sarah Anderson

NEWPORT JOBS & VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES ▪ BEGIN YOUR SEARCH NOW!

TOUR GUIDES · GREETERS · HARBOR CRUISE GUIDES · SUPPORT STAFF



CURRENT OPENINGS in the AGE OF THE CORONAVIRUS



At this point, no one knows the future of the 2020 tourism season and the job prospects for all those who serve as tour guides, ambassadors, and greeters in Newport.

The following job openings were posted over the past 21 days related to our industry. It is still worthwhile to check in with these employers for the day when this virus is under control and we finally return to some sort of normal life.



Part-time Associate Guide at The Preservation Society of Newport County . Part-time candidate needed to work a flexible schedule up to 32 hours per week in season, seasonally. One weekend day is required. Occasional special events may require work outside of this time frame. Several other job openings also available. More information: newportmansions.org

. Part-time candidate needed to work a flexible schedule up to 32 hours per week in season, seasonally. One weekend day is required. Occasional special events may require work outside of this time frame. Several other job openings also available. More information: newportmansions.org Sightsailing. Runs tours and charters with its fleet of vessels from Bowen’s Wharf. Hires for a variety of crew, office, and reservations positions. Info: 401/849-3333; sightsailing.com

Visitor Services Associates – Newport Restoration Foundation. The Newport Restoration Foundation seeks seasonal, part-time (3-4 days per week) frontline staff for the 2020 season (April-November). Open positions include tour guides, greeters, and front desk staff for both Rough Point and Whitehorne Museums. Season from April to November. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and résumé. Applications accepted until March 13th, 2020. Info: 401/847-8344; newportrestoration.org

The Newport Restoration Foundation seeks seasonal, part-time (3-4 days per week) frontline staff for the 2020 season (April-November). Open positions include tour guides, greeters, and front desk staff for both Rough Point and Whitehorne Museums. Season from April to November. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and résumé. Applications accepted until March 13th, 2020. Info: 401/847-8344; newportrestoration.org Sales/Ticket Booth — Gansett Cruises-Harbor Tour Boat – Newport, RI. Ability to handle fast paced sales environment, high volume of phone calls, basic computer skills. Prior sales experience preferred, cash handling. Info/Apply: info@gansettcruises.com

– Newport, RI. Ability to handle fast paced sales environment, high volume of phone calls, basic computer skills. Prior sales experience preferred, cash handling. Info/Apply: info@gansettcruises.com Tour Guide – Watson Farm — Jamestown, RI . Seasonal part-time guide to work at Watson Farm (1796) for the 2020 season, and to fill in shifts or work at special events at Historic New England’s three other Rhode Island properties. Please send resume and cover letter to WatsonFarm@HistoricNewEngland.org.

— . Seasonal part-time guide to work at Watson Farm (1796) for the 2020 season, and to fill in shifts or work at special events at Historic New England’s three other Rhode Island properties. Please send resume and cover letter to WatsonFarm@HistoricNewEngland.org. Server-Crew — Gansett Cruises — Harbor Tour Boat – Newport, RI. Boating experience helpful. Available to work flexible hours including night, weekends and holidays. Knowledge of Newport and surroundings helpful. A seasonal position May thru the end of October. Must be able to pass a mandatory USCG drug test. Info/Apply: info@gansettcruises.com

Here is contact information for the city’s largest employers of tour guides and greeters.



Preservation Society of Newport County. This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org

This is the largest owner and operator of historic mansions in Newport. Open year-round. They hire tour guides, housekeepers, and security guards. Check out their web site for current job openings. Info: newportmansions.org Newport Historical Society. This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org

This organization offers the largest variety and greatest number of walking tours in the city. Tours offered year-round. Info: newporthistory.org Newport Restoration Society. This non-profit operates Rough Point mansion (680 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Seasonal. Info: newportrestoration.org

This non-profit operates Rough Point mansion (680 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Seasonal. Info: newportrestoration.org Sightsailing. Runs tours and charters with its fleet of vessels from Bowen’s Wharf. Hires for a variety of crew, office, and reservations positions. Info: 401/849-3333; sightsailing.com

GET READY NOW! ▪ Cruise Ship Season begins in May!

If you want a job with the land-based tour companies greeting cruise ship passengers, don’t wait! Most of the city’s largest tour and cruise businesses accept job applications year-round. Get a jump on the upcoming seasons’ job-seeking crowd and apply now for 2020 seasonal work for harbor cruises, walking tour guides, trolley driver/guides, and cruise ship bus step-on guide work.



VOLUNTEER TOUR GUIDE OPPORTUNITIES

Newport Car Museum’s family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277)

family of volunteer docents share their passion for and knowledge of cars with interesting visitors from around the world. If you love cars and the people who love cars, call Vincent Moretti to learn more about the volunteer opportunities: 401/848-CARS (2277) Preservation Society of Newport County. This organization is always looking for volunteers. There are a variety of positions available, including work in the mansions and in the gardens of the Society. They recruit year-round. Check their web site on a regular basis for current opportunities. www.newportmansions.org.

WE BELIEVE TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS ARE THE FACE OF NEWPORT

Check the schedules listed below and get familiar with the long list of

exciting upcoming events during the year ahead.

Share these events with our visitors and try to attend as many of them for yourself as well.

2020 is here and we’re ready to go!

CONTINUING PROGRAMS & EXHIBITS



NOW THROUGH MARCH 31, 2020 – 43RD ANNUAL NEWPORT IRISH HERITAGE MONTH – CALL FOR UPDATES

A celebration of “All Things Irish.” Enjoy traditional Irish music & dance, food, tours, lectures and more! Info: NewportIrishHistory@gmail.com



NOW THROUGH APRIL 2020 – PAST TO PRESENT: POWER & SPEED WITH STYLE – AUDRAIN AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM

The new exhibit — Past To Present: Power & Speed With Style — features old and new super race cars. Call ahead for hours and open days. Info: 401/856-4420; audrainautomuseum.org



DAILY – BREAKERS INTERPRETIVE TOURS – 9:00 AM – Postponed Until Further Notice

The Breakers began offering a new program of daily guided tours – Breakers Interpretive Tours – on Sunday, March 1st at 9 am. This daily tour will be led by one of the Preservation Society of Newport County’s (PSNC) senior tour guides and follow the same tour route that guides have been taking visitors during the winter. The tour is limited to 15 people, and tickets will be available through the PSNC ticket sellers and online up to 11:59 pm the night prior. This tour is timed so that ticket holders can also opt to take the Beneath the Breakers Tour at 10:30 am, on a space available basis, so that they can enjoy both experiences. Tickets: Adult Member: $40; Adult Non-Member: $55; Youth (6-17 years): $20. Tickets & Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

MARCH 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

Check out the wide selection of lectures, exhibits, talks, classes, tours, and workshops to add to your knowledge and increase your understanding of the people and history of greater Newport.



THURSDAY, MARCH 19 — AQUIDNECK STONE WALL INITIATIVE: PRESERVING THE ISLAND’S HISTORIC CHARACTER

Stone walls are visible reminders of Aquidneck Island’s rural, agricultural history. These iconic features contribute to the island’s sense of place but are threatened by incremental loss. Leigh Schoberth, Preservation Policy Associate at the Preservation Society of Newport County will share the history of stone walls and the efforts of the Aquidneck Stone Wall Initiative to preserve them. Thursday, March 12 at 12 PM at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport). Admission: $5/Members; $10/General Public. Info & Registration: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org



FRIDAY, MARCH 20 – MUSEUM OF NEWPORT IRISH HISTORY – SPECIAL OPENING DAYS – CANCELLED!

The Museum of Newport Irish History (648 Thames Street, Newport) has cancelled the last few special opening hours (11 am to 4 pm) during Irish Heritage Month. The regular season starts with a grand re-opening Memorial Day Weekend, beginning on Friday, May 22nd. Learn here about Irish immigration to Newport County and the key aspects of Irish influence and contributions to life in Newport. Info: 401/848-0661; newportirishhistory.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 — 2020 ANNUAL EXPO AT GURNEY’S RESORT & MARINA – POSTPONED!

The Annual Expo produced by the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce scheduled from 4-7 pm at Gurney’s Newport Resort & Marina (1 Goat Island, Newport) on Wednesday, March 25th has been postponed. A new date will be announced. Info: 401/847-1608; newportchamber.com



SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2020 – BECOMING VANDERBILT – A NEW EXHIBITION AT ROSECLIFF – POSTPONED

The new exhibit coincides with a year celebrating women – wherein four of the city’s most famous women have a spotlight shined upon them. Here you will meet philanthropist Alice Vanderbilt (The Breakers) and her daughter Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, an artist, patron and museum founder, along with Alva Vanderbilt Belmont whose tireless efforts on behalf of getting the vote for women led to the passage of the 19th amendment (1920), and Alva’s daughter, Consuelo Vanderbilt Balsan, whose great benevolence and gifts enriched so many. OPENING POSTPONED. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

MARCH 30, 2020 – RE-OPENING OF CHATEAU-SUR-MER FOR THE SEASON — POSTPONED

The 1852 Chateau-Sur-Mer, one of America’s great Victorian homes, will re-open for guided tours on March 30th. The home, located at 474 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, is a National Historic Landmark. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

TENTATIVE SCHEDULES – SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

APRIL & MAY 2020 ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

APRIL 4 & 5, 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

One of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



SATURDAY, APRIL 4 – NEWPORT NIGHT RUN – 7:30 PM

Walkers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome to come out to Newport’s only after-hours 5K road race event, the Newport Night Run! The race, which benefits the Newport Public Education Foundation, will start at 7:30 PM on Saturday, April 4th. The city-by-the-sea’s annual after-hours 5K starts and finishes at Rogers High School. The course showcases some of Newport’s most beautiful rural roads, including parts of Ocean Avenue and Hazard Road. Walkers and runners of all ages and paces are welcome to participate! Bring the whole family — discounted student registration is available. Info and Registration: newportnightrun.com



THURSDAY, APRIL 9 – NEWPORT GALLERY NIGHT – 5:00-8:00 PM

This is the third in a monthly series, held the second Thursday of each month from February through December, hosted by the Newport Gallery Organization. The Newport Gallery Organization is comprised of 28 member galleries, museums and cultural institutions who offer original works from local artists as well as from artisans around the world.

Contemporary, historic, traditional and avant-garde pieces may be purchased sales tax free throughout Newport. Free parking at the Newport Visitors Center. Info: newportgallerynight.com



SATURDAY, APRIL 11 – EASTER EGG HUNT & BRUNCH – ROSECLIFF – 10:00 AM

Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch is on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Rosecliff (548 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) at 10:00 a.m. The Easter Bunny visits Rosecliff for the annual Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch. Bring the children to scramble for candy-filled eggs on the oceanfront lawn and pose for photos with the Bunny. Info: 401/847-1000.

MONDAY, APRIL 13 – RE-OPENING OF GREEN ANIMALS TOPIARY GARDEN FOR THE SEASON – TBA

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

APRIL 18-24, 2020 – NEWPORT ARBORETUM WEEK – NEWPORT ELKS LODGE – 7:00 PM

From Earth Day to Arbor Day, come celebrate the City of Arboreta! Newport, Rhode Island is home to far more professionally accredited arboreta than any other city in the world. During Newport Arboretum Week, you are invited to explore this urban forest, enjoy arboreal events citywide, and take pride in our city’s incredible urban forest.

Info: (401) 239-2045.



APRIL 24 – MAY 3, 2020 – 7TH NEWPORT DAFFODIL DAYS FESTIVAL

More than one million daffodils have been planted in the City-by-the-Sea by this program. As the flowers blossom, an annual festival celebrates Spring and its signature blooms, featuring special events, food, and music. Fun for the entire family. Info: newportdaffydays.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – RHODE ISLAND ARBOR DAY 2020 – STATEWIDE

Happening during Newport Arboretum Week. Celebrations statewide, but particular emphasis on talks, lectures, and walking tours of our special arboretum. Check discovernewport.org for schedules.



FRIDAY, APRIL 24 – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2020 – SPRING BOOK SALE – REDWOOD LIBRARY & ATHENAEUM

If you love books (of course you do!), you’ll want to go to the Redwood Library Spring Book Sale at the Redwood Library (50 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) from Friday, April 24, 9:30 am till Wednesday, April 29 at 5:00 pm. Info at: redwoodlibrary.org or phone 401/847-0292.

APRIL 24 & 25, 2020 – NEWPORT CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL – GREAT FRIENDS MEETING HOUSE — NEWPORT

Info: newportcraftbeer.com

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 – DAFFODIL DAYS FESTIVAL OPENING CEREMONIES – BANNISTERS & BOWEN’S WHARF

Gather round to celebrate as the muskets are fired and the official ribbon of daffodils is cut at the historic Clarke Cooke House. The festival blooms forth on Bannister’s Wharf! With many thanks to Bannisters Wharf, this event will feature the ceremonial cutting of the ribbon of daffodils, the firing of the Muskets by the Newport Artillery Company of Newport, complimentary lemon bars and lemonade (daffy yellow, of course!), free Daffy Face painting for the kids, a Daffy stilt walker for your amazement, and steel drum music to get you dancing and daffy. Time: 1-2 pm. Next door at Bowen’s Wharf, you can pick up your daffy pins at the Pilot House and visit the URI Master Gardener tent for tips on your spring planting and get your free flower seeds. There are plenty of Daffy Deals and store specials for all those wearing the Daffodil Pin. Info: newportdaffydays.com



SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 – 35TH ANNUAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION CONFERENCE – CANCELLED!

Cancellation notice was received for The Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission (RIHPHC) and partners’ Back to the Future, Rhode Island’s 35th Annual Historic Preservation Conference, scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020. This conference will be re-scheduled for April 2021. Stay tuned for further updates.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 — DAFFY DELIRIUM! – THE CHANLER — 6:00 – 7:30 PM

Celebrate the blooming of over one million daffodils! Join the Newport Daffodil Days Festival and Newport in Bloom at the historic Chanler on Cliff Walk (117 Memorial Blvd., Newport) for a delirious evening of merriment. Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a champagne toast to Mother Nature’s bounty, live music, daffy prizes and even S’mores at the Chanler’s fire pit while overlooking hundreds of daffodils set against Easton’s Bay. Tickets: $35. All proceeds go to purchase bulbs for the annual free bulb give-away in October and the beautiful flower baskets throughout town. Info: newportdaffydays.com



SUNDAY, MAY 3, 2020 — DAFFODIL GARDEN PARTY WITH LIVE MUSIC AND BALLET – BELLEVUE HOUSE ▪ 3:30-5:00 PM

Stroll through the magnificent Daffodil adorned gardens at Bellevue House (304 Bellevue Avenue, Newport) and enjoy live music, a cash bar and Dances Among the Daffodils performed by the RI Ballet Theater at 4:30pm. $5 suggested donation. Free with a Daffy Pin. Info: newportdaffydays.com



MAY 9 & 10, 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Second of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



MAY 15-17, 2020 – NEWPORT OYSTER FESTIVAL – BOWEN’S WHARF

Annual festival in celebration of the oyster. Bowen’s Wharf, Newport. Info: 401/849-2243; bowenswharf.com

MAY 18, 2020 – SUMMER RE-OPENING OF CHEPSTOW, HUNTER HOUSE, ISAAC BELL HOUSE & KINGSCOTE

Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

FRIDAY, MAY 22 – SUNDAY, MAY 24, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND – MUSEUM OF NEWPORT IRISH HISTORY

Memorial Day Weekend season opener. In the heart of the “Fifth Ward” – Newport’s best known Irish American neighborhood – visitors will learn about Irish immigration to Newport County from the 1600s to the present and of the many contributions made to our community by individuals of Irish descent. Interpretive Center exhibits are organized around several key aspects of life in the local Irish community and include maps, photographs, video, and artifacts, including some from the construction of Fort Adams, which was built with Irish immigrant labor. The Museum of Newport Irish History (648 Lower Thames Street, Newport). Info: 401/848-0661; newportirishhistory.org

SUMMER 2020 PREVIEW ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2020 – HOME OPENER – NEWPORT GULLS BASEBALL TEAM

2020 marks 20 Years of the Newport Gulls in the City by the Sea! The past two decades have included six championships, ten division titles, more than 150 alumni playing professional baseball, and much more! Leading up to Opening Day 2020, the Gulls are counting down the Top 20 Moments in History on their web site. Attend Opening Day! Go to: NewportGulls.com

JUNE 6, 2020 – OPENING WEEKEND FOR THE NEWPORT POLO SERIES

Info: 401/846-0200; nptpolo.com

JUNE 13, 14, & 15, 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Third of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Newport County Residents and Hospitality Workers get free admission to the Newport Mansions and other cooperating attractions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency/work status. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



MONDAY, JUNE 15, 2020 – FOUR FAITHS WALKING TOUR

This is the first tour of the summer. Tour begins at Touro Synagogue at 10 am. It continues at United Baptist Church, Newport Congregational Church, and Channing Memorial Church. Tours conducted the third Monday of every month, through September. Information & Tickets: www.4faiths.org

JUNE 19-21 , 2020 – NEWPORT FLOWER SHOW – ROSECLIFF MANSION – NEWPORT

This year’s theme is Voices in the Garden. Voices are like fingerprints. Each has a unique register and leaves an indelible signature. A garden is the reflection of the gardener’s voice. Whether that voice echoes the strength in mighty trees, the romance of fragrant flowers, or the laughter of bubbling water, all are still heard in great gardens. Info: 401/847-1000; newportmansions.org

JUNE 24 – 28, 2020 – THE U.S. SENIOR OPEN 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTRY CLUB

The 41st U.S. Senior Open will be held at Newport Country Club (280 Harrison Avenue, Newport). There’s a variety of tickets and packages available. Contact: ussenioropen.com/2020

JULY 25-26, 2020 – THE NEWPORT SHOW – ST. GEORGE’S ICE RINK – MIDDLETOWN, RI

Save the dates! The 2020 edition of The Newport Show will be held at St. George’s School Ice Rink (375 Purgatory Road, Middletown). The show benefits the Newport Historical Society and the Boys & Girls Club of Newport County. A Gala Preview Party will be hosted on Friday, July 24th. Free parking. Info: www.TheNewportShow.com

JULY 31-AUGUST 2, 2020 – NEWPORT FOLK FESTIVAL—FORT ADAMS

Since 1959, the Newport Folk Festival has thrilled audiences. This year’s festival begins on July 31st. Info: newportfestivals.org

JULY 2020 – NEWPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Dates & Venues TBA. Info: 401/849-0700; newportmusic.org

AUGUST 1 & 2, 2020 – NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Fourth of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



AUGUST 7-9, 2020 – NEWPORT JAZZ FESTIVAL – FORT ADAMS

This annual event takes place the first weekend of August. Tickets on sale now. Info & Tickets: newportjazzfest.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 – 100TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION OF THE 19TH AMENDMENT – MARBLE HOUSE

Be sure to set this day aside to join with members and friends of the Preservation Society of Newport County in celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment (ratified on August 18, 1920) to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote. The setting of Marble House is appropriate as so many of the rallies calling for “Votes for Women” were hosted by Marble House owner, Alva Vanderbilt Belmont, and held on the grounds of this great Bellevue Avenue Gilded Age mansion. Stay tuned for more details. Info: newportmansions.org

AUTUMN 2020 PREVIEW ▪ TOURS ▪ SPEAKERS ▪ SPECIAL EVENTS



SEPTEMBER 12 & 13, 2020 –NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Fifth of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days in 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2020 – AUDRAIN MOULIN ROUGE – INTERNATIONAL TENNIS HALL OF FAME – 6:30 PM

The Audrain Automobile Museum’s 5th Annual Gala Fundraiser will be A Night at the Audrain Moulin Rouge. Info: audrainautomuseum.org

NOVEMBER 21 & 22, 2020 –NEWPORT COUNTY RESIDENTS DAY – FREE ADMISSION TO NEWPORT MANSIONS

Final of six scheduled Newport County Residents Days for 2020. Residents get free admission to the Newport Mansions. Bring license and/or utility bill to prove residency. Info: Go to newportmansions.org for schedules and hours.



Every day, Newport Tour Guides & Greeters Welcome the World to our City-by-the-Sea!

PRINT & DIGITAL RESOURCES



PRACTICAL HANDBOOK FOR TOUR GUIDES & GREETERS

If you’re new to Newport and/or new to this field, get your copy of THE OFFICIAL 2018 NEWPORT GUIDES & GREETERS HANDBOOK [Buy direct from Amazon.com] to help you become a master hospitality ambassador for our city. It also lists many of the best tour companies and hospitality organizations hiring seasonal and year-round people here. Consider working in ticket sales or other support positions at one or more of these tour companies. It will give you some visitor services experience and make you aware of tour guide and greeter jobs as they become available during the season. Handbook includes greetings in 18 of the most frequently spoken languages heard in Newport. KENNETH PROUDFOOT, a Newport Tour Escort and Guide, is author of The Official 2018 Newport Tour Guides & Greeters Handbook (Shoreline Press (RI), 2017).