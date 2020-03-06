The 64th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be held, rain, snow, or shine, on Saturday, March 14th, 2020. Here’s everything you need to know for the big day.

This list is very much a “live blog” and is being updated daily as we receive more, updated or changes to the information that we receive from bars or restaurants. This is not an all inclusive list of all that’s open on Parade Day, this is what we have been able to confirm at this time.

We encourage everyone to visit this story often for the latest updates on what’s happening out there. Know of something that we missed? Email the information to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.