The “Newport to Nashville” series at the Newport Playhouse will present a special show to raise money for the victims of the Nashville tornado on Thursday March 12th. The show will benefit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The Nashville style listening room welcome performers Tom Burgess, Bryan Cahall, Jonathan Perry, Joanne Lurgio, Steve Demers, Matt York, and Mickey Lamantia. You’ll enjoy a great evening of music, food and drink, and help raise money for this worthy cause. Click here for further details.