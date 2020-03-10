The Newport Music Festival (NMF) announced today that their annual festival will take place from July 4-26 and will present 27 concerts and events in the renowned Newport mansions, including The Breakers, The Elms, and the Chinese Tea House, as well as other impressive venues, such as Castle Hill Inn, The Casino Theatre, Newport Art Museum, Blithewold, Bellevue House, and St. Columba’s Chapel.

“The Newport Music Festival brings together its largest forces ever for Beethoven’s Birthday Bash, an incredible evening to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of Beethoven’s Birthday,” the NMF announced today in a press release. “This special concert features Festival favorite Stephanie Chase performing Beethoven’s gorgeous Violin Concerto, a spectacular cake-cutting during intermission, and concludes with a full orchestral ensemble of Beethoven’s stunning Second Symphony“.

Highlights of the 2020 Season Include:

A celebration of Beethoven’s 250 th Anniversary – The Festival will feature a diverse array of concerts commemorating his virtuosity, including Beethoven’s Birthday Bash on July 19

Anniversary – The Festival will feature a diverse array of concerts commemorating his virtuosity, including on July 19 Festival favorite and improvisational genius Charlie Albright Returns on July 11

on July 11 Grammy Award-winning Harlem String Quartet makes their Festival debut on July 17

makes their Festival debut on July 17 The Brubeck Brothers Quartet celebrate the centennial of jazz giant Dave Brubeck at The Breakers on July 18

celebrate the centennial of jazz giant Dave Brubeck at The Breakers on July 18 Dance the Night Away on July 24 with Jon Lehrer Dance for an evening of cocktails and appetizers, spectacular music and choreography, and post-performance dance party

on July 24 with for an evening of cocktails and appetizers, spectacular music and choreography, and post-performance dance party Hearkening back to its roots, the Festival will present two opera performances – Viva Verdi! on July 16 and Passion for Puccini on July 25

According to NMF, other highlights include;

Richard Glazier returns on July 22 in another fun-filled concert, Broadway to Hollywood, after his standing ovations at last year’s sold-out performance at Blithewold. This year, he is joined by Grammy Award-nominated pianist Mike Renzi and award-winning singer Nicholas King.

A variety of last summer’s popular concerts will be making a reappearance this season, including the Musical Garden Party, Sunrise Concerts, Broadway at the Breakers, and A Summer Evening by the Sea at Castle Hill.

This season will feature Festival favorites like pianist Daniel del Pino and baritone Trevor Neal alongside outstanding newcomer, tenor Limmie Pulliam.

NMF also announced that they will continue to serve the community by offering free family-friendly concerts, including a Fourth of July Extravaganza and a free concert on the Lawn at the Newport Art Museum on Tuesday, July 14.

Tickets are now on sale for all concerts and can be purchased at www.newportmusic.org.