Newport Mental Health announced today that they will remain open during the Coronavirus pandemic and is working with state officials to implement telehealth consultations for therapy sessions via audio or video communication.
“Newport Mental Health remains a frontline healthcare provider. We need everyone to know we’re open. We just ask that they call first. Our number is 401-846-1213 both for emergency and non-emergency situations,” said Jamie Lehane, CEO and President of Newport Mental Health in a press release.
Lehane added that 40 percent of Newport Mental Health clients are in the high-risk category for COVID-19 and that the community mental health agency treats 1,500 children and adults with mental illness along with its public health responsibility to 82,000 Newport County residents. Lehane is advocating that Newport Mental Health be given priority status from the state regarding the procurement of protective equipment and COVID-19 testing equipment along with emergency relief.
“It’s vital that we remain open and responsive to the mental health needs of Newport County. We’re here for you, keeping both your physical and emotional safety in the forefront of our minds,” he said.
“Newport County residents are encouraged to call (401)846-1213 to schedule an appointment and to access 24 hour Emergency Crisis Services. If you are in crisis, you may also call our Horizon Healthcare Partners’ BH Link Crisis Program at 401-414-5465. We have our facilities department working overtime keeping clinics sanitized. We have reorganized and expanded our waiting areas to provide clients with appropriate space. Our emergency mental health services remain open at 127 Johnnycake Hill in Middletown. Rest assured, we’ll get through this together.”
Hours of Operation:
Scheduled Care – (401)846-1213 for Appointments
Monday – 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Thursday – 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Friday – 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Emergency Walk-in – 127 Johnnycake Hill, Middletown
Monday-Friday – 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Emergency Crisis Line
Available 24/7 at (401)846-1213
A Note From What’s Up Newp | March 18th, 2020
If you can support a local business in this difficult time, it will help our entire community. Local business owners are the people who support our local charities and our local youth activities. They are the backbone of our local economy. We’re all in this together.
Be well,
Ryan Belmore & the What’s Up Newp Crew
