The Preservation Society of Newport County issued the following statement today:

“The Breakers, The Elms and Marble House are open. At the Newport Mansions, we have implemented CDC-recommended strategies to maintain visitor and staff confidence in our houses. Since we are a museum, all our tours are no-touch experiences, and the spacious buildings and grounds afford opportunities for social separation for guests and staff. We are providing hand sanitizer for all and our regular daily cleaning includes special care to disinfect as needed.

The program schedule is changing. The lecture on March 19 is canceled. The exhibition “Becoming Vanderbilt” is postponed until further notice. The opening reception will be rescheduled for a later date. The Newport Symposium is postponed until 2021. Registered individuals will be contacted directly.

We are monitoring developments closely and encourage at-risk persons to pay special attention to CDC guidance. We will continue to act on advice provided by public health authorities. For information about daily operating schedules and regular programs visit www.newportmansions.org/events/events-calendar“.