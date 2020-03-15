The Preservation Society of Newport County announced today that the Newport Mansions will be closed to visitation, starting Monday.

All CDC advisories regarding COVID-19 will be closely monitored during the next two weeks, and a decision on the feasibility of re-opening the houses will be carefully assessed on March 29.

The program schedule is also changing. The lecture on March 19 and the Easter Egg Hunt & Brunch at Rosecliff on April 11 are canceled. The exhibition “Becoming Vanderbilt” is postponed until further notice. The opening reception will be rescheduled for a later date. The Newport Symposium is postponed until 2021. Registered individuals will be contacted directly.

The Preservation Society will continue to act on advice provided by public health authorities. For information about daily operating schedules and regular programs visit www.newportmansions.org/events/events-calendar.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, Rhode Island, is a nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and dedicated to preserving and interpreting the area’s historic architecture, landscapes, decorative arts and social history. Its 11 historic properties – seven of them National Historic Landmarks – span more than 250 years of American architectural and social development.

For more information, please visit NewportMansions.org.