The Newport Jazz Assembly program, which began in 2016, is a performance series presented by Newport Festivals Foundation that brings music to elementary through high schools throughout Rhode Island, Connecticut, Michigan and expanding this year to New Jersey.

The series connects professional musicians to schools with minimal or no music programs to present jazz concerts for students who may not have had the experience of attending a live concert. Each Assembly, which introduces students to the music presented at the Newport Jazz Festival®, is 35-60 minutes long and consists of several musical segments that span the timeline of jazz history, including New Orleans, Big Band, Bebop, Fusion, and Cool Jazz, followed by question/answer sessions.

This program is made possible by the Newport Festivals Foundation with support from entrepreneur Robert F. Smith. For over sixty years, the Newport Folk and Jazz Festivals have shown that music has the ability to change lives. The foundation’s goal is to expand the impact of the festivals by supporting music education programs year-round, across the country. Proceeds from the festivals fund programs to help preserve the musical traditions of jazz and folk music.

This Spring’s schedule will cover 14 schools in Rhode Island and will serve thousands of students. The dates kick off this Thursday, March 12th in Cumberland, RI. The Newport Jazz Assembly Band covers all schools in Rhode Island. Full schedule and band line-ups below.



The 2020 Newport Jazz Assembly Schedule is as follows:



Thursday, March 12

JJM Cumberland Hill Elementary School 205 Manville Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI

205 Manville Hill Rd. Cumberland, RI Blackstone Valley Prep 7 Fatima Drive, Cumberland, RI

Friday, March 13

Captain Hunt 14 Kendall Street, Central Falls, RI

14 Kendall Street, Central Falls, RI Raices 135 Hunt Street, Central Falls,RI

Wednesday, March 18

Whiteknact 261 Grovesnor Ave. E., Providence, RI

261 Grovesnor Ave. E., Providence, RI Orlo 2:00PM 25 Orlo Ave. E Providence, RI

Thursday, March 19

E. Providence High School 2000 Pawtucket Ave., Providence, RI

Thursday, April 2

Norwood Elementary School 266 Norwood Ave., Warwick, RI

Friday, April 3

Learning Community21 Lincoln Ave., Central Falls, RI

Tuesday, April 8

Lonsdale Elementary School 270 River Rd. Lincoln, RI

Thursday, April 9

Northern Elementary 315 New River Rd. Manville, RI

315 New River Rd. Manville, RI Lincoln Central 1:30PM and 2:15PM1081 Great Road, Lincoln, RI

Wednesday, May 13

James H Eldredge Elementary 101 First Ave., E. Greenwich, RI

101 First Ave., E. Greenwich, RI Hannaford Elementary200 Middle Rd. E Greenwich, RI

Thursday, May 14

Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School 9:30AM, 10:30AM and 1:30PM 50 Whitman Street, Pawtucket, RI

The 2020 Assembly Bands:Rhode Island

Newport Jazz Assembly Band

Ben Marcoux – Tenor and soprano saxophone

Joshua Bruneau – Trumpet

Jimmy O’Connell – Trombone

Tony Davis – Guitar

Keith Brown – Piano

Alex Tremblay – Bass

Mike Camacho – Drums

**Subs on Piano will include Kelly Green and Jen Allen on selected dates



Newport Festivals Foundation fosters the legacy and expands the impact of its Festivals through educational initiatives that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions inherent in Jazz and Folk music. The Foundation’s goal is to offer opportunity, inspire through exposure and facilitate the collection of resources needed for musicians to celebrate and innovate. The focus on creating unique experiences to spark engagement is accomplished through a variety of initiatives, including instrument donations and performances at schools throughout Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

For more information on education initiatives offered by Newport Festivals Foundation, visit www.newportfestivals.org. For tickets and more information on the Newport Jazz Festival, log on to www.newportjazz.org.