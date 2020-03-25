The journalists at What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant local reporting about the coronavirus pandemic. We encourage you to visit our live blog for the latest updates and information on what impact COVID-19 is having on Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond. To help support our work and to keep this news free, please consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. You can also subscribe here for regular email updates on the coronavirus (and more).

The Newport Historical Society today announced that they are currently working towards maximizing its delivery of Newport’s history to the public in ways that do not require in-person contact.

“Join us online at NewportHistory.com with #HistoryAtHome or on our Social Media platforms where NHS is offering free content available for a broad range of ages and backgrounds,” a press release from Newport Historical Society says.

Content include short videos, fun facts and more inspired by NHS’ collection and Newport’s history. A highlight is a complete interactive virtual view of the Museum of Newport History. This walk-through captures over 400 years of Newport’s history and allows a virtual visitor to view objects close-up, read the labels, and choose their own path through the Museum.

NHS writes that they are also moving newly launched Civic Conversations series online. These conversations about topics of vital importance today, informed by history, demonstrate that the art of listening, learning, and engaging is not lost in our communities. To learn more, or to be part of the conversation, register your email at https://newporthistory.org/directors-note-civic-conversations-at-the-nhs/.

If you still can’t find what you’re looking for on NHS’ website, collections staff are available to provide services to researchers and students. Email research@newporthistory.org with your inquiry.

“The Newport Historical is proud to be the stewards of Newport’s history, and thanks the community for your continued support,” they write.